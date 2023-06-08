Mike McDaniel June 8 Minicamp Media Session Highlights

Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session ahead of their third and final minicamp practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins' third and final minicamp practice of 2023 at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Thursday.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- Thursday marks the final day of the offseason program for the Dolphins, and McDaniel says he's "very, very happy, as happy as I could be with where we are right now." Adds he's had lengthy conversations with his players and likes where their focus is.

-- McDaniel adds that checking that box means little in the grand scheme of things because the players still will have to show up to training camp in shape. He makes the point that if it were humanly feasible, the 2023 team would have the better of the 2022 team in practice.

-- Asked about the reports of Dalvin Cook about to get released by the Minnesota Vikings, McDaniel predictably deflects the question and says he's excited about the third day of minicamp. Good to note here that McDaniel can't talk about a player still under contract with another team, otherwise it would be tampering.

-- Regarding the running backs as a whole, McDaniel says "it's developed as a really cool group." Says the Washington boys (UW alums Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin) have progressed very well.

-- Asked about the addition of former Dolphins DB and assistant coach (and former Chargers DC) Renaldo Hill as secondary coach, McDaniel points out his familiarity with Vic Fangio led to the decision to bring him aboard.

-- Next topic is the tight end position, and McDaniel says the idea is to get all of them to be multi-dimensional so opposing DCs don't know their specific role on any given play. This certainly would serve as an explanation as to why the team moved on from Mike Gesicki, who pretty much as a receiving tight end only.

-- When it comes to resource allocation, McDaniel says he refuses to pigeonhole himself into a firm rule, that rather it's a case-by-case situation. In other words, just because they haven't spent big money on a running back before doesn't mean they won't do it for somebody else who could become available — like, say, ahem, Dalvin Cook. "I see it as an ever-changing equation," he said.

-- Final question deals with letting Brandon Shell leave as a free agent and the possibility of re-signing Melvin Ingram, and McDaniel says it was never an issue of not wanting either back, but rather an issue of financial limitations.

