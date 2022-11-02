Mike McDaniel November 2 Takeaways

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:

-- First question deals with his reaction to the Bradley Chubb acquisition and called it "tempered excitement."

-- Chubb and Jeff Wilson Jr. both will play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, though he's not sure how much. This should have been a given considering they'll have a full week of practice and they're not coming recent injuries.

-- Asked by GM Chris Grier, McDaniel jokes about "let's knock it up for Chris" and bangs on the podium. Clearly, McDaniel should be grateful for the talent Grier has provided him for his first season, Chubb being the latest example after additions like Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead. McDaniel adds that Grier and his staff deserve credit for bringing quality people into the locker room.

-- Reflecting on the idea of the players liking that the Dolphins seem to be "all in," McDaniel says he's seen it. He also points out that another popular saying is Not For Long (NFL). Without question, seeing management being willing to make the kind of bold move to acquire a talent like Chubb can energize a team to another level.

-- Regarding the Chubb trade and when he might have first discussed the idea with Chris Grier, McDaniel says he can't recall. Jokes the only way he even knows today is Wednesday is that he's doing his middle of three weekly press conferences. McDaniel repeats that edge defender is his favorite position. But McDaniel says that Chubb has been on my radar as far as somebody who can dictate the terms with his play.

-- McDaniel acknowledges that from the get-go he has viewed Tua as the quarterback for the franchise and in a roundabout way that's led to building around him. But he adds that this has been constant from the start.

-- When Jeff Wilson was coming out of North Texas, McDaniel flew down to work him out and cover him. Says he got to learn a lot about him that day. The 49ers eventually signed Wilson as an undrafted rookie and has seen him grow as a player. Calls his personality "magnetic" and affects his teammates in a positive manner.

-- Chase Edmonds didn't really produce for the Dolphins, but McDaniel said there was no doubt in his mind that he would have gotten things turned around.

-- The final question deals with how easier it makes it for the Dolphins to operate now that they have an answer at the critical quarterback position with the way Tua is playing. Mentions it's nice to have some clarity when you're very confident in your starting quarterback.

