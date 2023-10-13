Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- Robert Hunt will be practicing Friday and will be good to for the Carolina game after popping up on the injury report Thursday with a knee injury.

-- Connor Williams is dealing with the residual effects of his groin injury and will not practice Friday. He will be assessed after doing work with trainers to determine his availability for the game against Carolina. McDaniel said he would be OK with Williams playing even if he didn't practice during the week.

-- The Dolphins have one spot available on the 53-man roster and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. is a candidate for it, with McDaniel saying a decision would be made after practice Friday.

-- McDaniel also praised the work of both CB Nik Needham and OL Robert Jones since they have begun practicing. Each is eligible to be activated this week or next.

-- With Williams, McDaniel says there was no additional damage done after he plays against the Giants, this is just a matter of discomfort and being able to play to his capacity.

-- Jaelan Phillips remains a question mark to return, with McDaniel calling him "the most dangerous player to himself" because of how badly he wants to play. Phillips has been out since Week 3.

-- Liam Eichenberg did some "really cool stuff" at center in his first start against Buffalo in Week 4.

-- On the issue of whether to make Chase Claypool active against Carolina, McDaniel says he's been "very pleasantly optimistic" and he's done a very impressive job in terms of picking up the offense.

-- If Jeff Wilson indeed does play against Carolina, McDaniel says 25 snaps is the usual number the coaching staff talks about with players coming back from injury. Obviously would depend on how Wilson does and the flow of the game.

