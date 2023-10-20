McDaniel October 20 Media Session Highlights

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- Cornerback is the first topic, specifically the status of Xavien Howard, Kader Kohou and Nik Needham, and McDaniel just says they'll be ready to play soon. Whether it's Sunday or the following week, McDaniel won't say, though he said there weren't any setbacks this week.

-- McDaniel says there's been a lot to learn from him when it comes to Cam Smith, among players looking to earn playing time, and he says he's seen him progressively get better. "I'm happy with the way he's approached stuff."

-- Connor Williams' situation is trickier than those with the cornerbacks because of the setback he sustained after playing against the Giants in Week 5. "Connor is going to make sure that whatever he does it's with the big picture in mind."

-- McDaniel is asked what makes him comfortable about his team moving forward and he points out that what he's seen the past three weeks is a continued uptick. Loves what he's seeing in practice and says it speaks to the players' commitment to treating practice like a game.

-- Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel will be back at practice Friday after missing a day with an illness.

-- The Dolphins are learning how to win because they're finding ways to do it and they've had to overcome some adversity.

-- McDaniel says he's fired up about the defense because it's been progressing. Mentions the Dolphins being among the league leaders in sacks and QB hits.

