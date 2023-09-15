McDaniel September 15 Media Session Highlights

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- Terron Armstead will practice for a third consecutive day Friday, and McDaniel said the next 48 hours will determine whether he plays. Don't look for a final decision to be made until game day.

-- Armstead has taken part in team drills this week and been involved in some contact. McDaniel says it's all about trying to find a balance between figuring out when he's ready and not taking unnecessary risks.

-- .Vet days continue to be case by case. McDaniel indicates that Raheem Mostert could have practiced Wednesday, but was held out as a precaution because of a minor knee issue.

-- After saying about a month ago that Tua had more throws in his arsenal this year, but he doesn't need to see unfold against the Charges last Sunday because he's seen it in practice.

-- After the running game success the Chargers had against the Dolphins in the opener, McDaniel is asked whether he anticipates New England to focus on that strategy as well and he says it could be a case where the Patriots want the Dolphins to prove they can stop the run.

-- I ask McDaniel if he's willing to share whether he's more likely than not to be active against the Patriots after being inactive in Week 1, but as has been his practice, McDaniel punts and says it will depend on other factors. He does say that Achane has not had any setbacks with the shoulder he injured in the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

-- Despite the Dolphins suddenly being set as AFC East favorites and Tua being set as NFL MVP favorite, McDaniel says he has not felt the need to tell his players not to get carried away with the success of one game. Says it's different than last year in that respect. "Getting too excited over success and what people are saying about you is setting yourself up for supreme failure."

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Check out our daily podcast (All Dolphins Podcast) on YouTube and also available wherever you get your audio podcasts under Miami Dolphins Insider on the Fans First Sports Network. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.