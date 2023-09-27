McDaniel September 27 Media Session Highlights

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- Jaelan Phillips and Connor Williams will not be practicing Wednesday, though their status for the game at Buffalo on Sunday is still uncertain.

-- Jaylen Waddle will have a full practice, after which point he could end up being cleared from concussion protocol.

-- Asked about the idea of revenge in light of the Dolphins facing the Bills on Sunday, McDaniel says there's no extra incentive for this game given how good Buffalo is and has been. "If you need to get motivated, check your pulse."

-- Addressing Liam Eichenberg's performance after coming into the game for Williams against Denver, McDaniel said it was similar to a quarterback having to step into a game. Said he was overall pleased with his performance while acknowledging there are things to work on.

-- Asked whether there were any lessons learned from the playoff loss at Buffalo, McDaniel points out these are different teams since last January but like always, "It will have to be earned."

-- Regarding the Buffalo defense, McDaniel says there have been as opportunistic a group as he's seen, where if they get their hands on the ball, it's a turnover. It should be noted that Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Buffalo's 37-3 victory at Washington on Sunday.

-- Justin Bethel and Parry Nickerson got the call in the nickel and dime defenses against Denver, and McDaniel says there's a lot of depth in the secondary. McDaniel says that both of them did nothing not to continue doing those jobs, though the decisions won't be made until later in the week.

-- The Dolphins might have the fastest team the NFL's ever seen and McDaniel it was a matter of adding speedy guys when the opportunities presented themselves.

-- Salvon Ahmed is progressing with his groin injury and will practice on some level Wednesday.

-- With River Cracraft and his shoulder injury, McDaniel said it's not out of the question that he's going to end up on injured reserve.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Check out our daily podcast (All Dolphins Podcast) on YouTube and also available wherever you get your audio podcasts under Miami Dolphins Insider on the Fans First Sports Network. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.