McDaniel September 29 Media Session Highlights

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Friday.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- Terron Armstead and Connor Williams both will be practicing Friday and an assessment on their availability will be made after the fact.

-- Jaelan Phillips, however, will not be practicing. So don't expect him to play against Buffalo on Sunday.

-- Talking about the idea of holding anything back in terms of scheme, McDaniel says it's tough enough to win any game that he doesn't believe in the concept of saving some plays for — in this instance — the Buffalo rematch.

-- Jaylen Waddle is good to go after clearing concussing protocol, but Erik Ezukanma and River Cracraft both will miss the Buffalo game. With Ezukanma, the Dolphins are exploring the possibility he aggravated an injury he suffered before Miami drafted him.

-- In addressing the play of the defense, McDaniel said scoring 70 points was only possible because of its contributions as he refers to the three takeaways, including two that set up short touchdown drives.

-- McDaniel says he tries to stay away from the locker room as much as possible, only exceptions being when he needs to speak to a player or get a haircut in the barber shop there.

-- With regard to his offensive linemen not being told to wear knee braces, McDaniel says he doesn't in "over-the-top mandates." Mentions he wants his linemen to be able to run as freely as possible.

-- McDaniel says the Heat's run to the NBA Finals gave him extra motivation over the summer and really reinforced the idea of team over individual. Also describes his relationship with Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra as "unique."

-- With veteran Robbie Chosen, McDaniel talked about all the plays he made in the running game along with his long touchdown catch. Earned extra snaps against Denver because.of how well he was playing.

