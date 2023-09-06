McDaniel September 6 Media Session Highlights

Head coach Mike McDaniel spoke to reporters at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday.

Here were the highlights of that media session:

-- First question deals with the offensive line in regards to the starting left guard position and whether Terron Armstead will be able to play Week 1. McDaniel said he would be "an absolute fool" to discount Armstead in light of his ability to play without practicing. After a long-winded answer, McDaniel basically says he can't rule him out.

-- McDaniel points out it was remarkable that Armstead was able to do what he was able to do last year, meaning playing several games without practicing, but the Dolphins are trying to avoid a repeat.

-- Likewise, McDaniel again declines to answer the question of who the starting left guard will be. McDaniel isn't the only coach who's that secretive about the identity of his starters, but there also are a lot of coaches who doesn't see it as that big a deal.

-- Tyreek Hill has mentioned a goal of reaching 2,000 receiving yards in 2023 and McDaniel is asked whether that would be a sign of a healthy offense or one too reliant on one receiver. McDaniel says there are some of both, but great players can put up big numbers while creating opportunities for others.

-- In terms of his confidence level that Tua Tagovailoa can play all 17 games, McDaniel says he's only worried about what he can control. Does mention he's confident because Tua "hasn't wasted a day in getting ready for the season."

-- Asked about the Chargers' defensive game plan last year of playing press coverage and trying to take away the middle of the field and now to combat it, McDaniel replies simply: "Execute better."

-- The biggest thing for Tua, however boring it might be, heading into his first regular season game since last Christmas is to only worry about the next play and not dwell on a good or a bad play.

-- McDaniel points out his mantra of "adversity is opportunity" in discussing QB coach Darrell Bevell having to spend a week facing down and only being able to watch practice footage after undergoing surgery for a detached retina in training camp.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

