McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Chargers Week 1 Game

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks back on his team's 36-34 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted his traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' 36-34 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:

-- Isaiah Wynn started at left guard for the Dolphins on Sunday after playing mostly tackle for the New England Patriots, but McDaniel said he saw a skill set when he was coming out of Georgia that made well suited for that position.

-- With Erik Ezukanma lining up in the backfield against the Chargers, McDaniel talked about his unique skill set and why it made sense to unveil it.

-- Asked his favorite completion by Tua in the game, McDaniel talked about "adversity is opportunity" before mentioning the 35-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill in the third quarter, running down the sequence of events that led to it. It started with the interception in the end zone, and the ability to come back from it was part of McDaniel really liked.

-- "Really cool stuff from a developing quarterback that is finding his own footing in how he's playing" is how McDaniel described Tua's 47-yard completion to Hill on the game-winning drive.

-- The decision to get aggressive with 9 seconds left in the first half after a touchback, and McDaniel said he was confident the pass protection would give Tua and the playmakers a chance to get the ball down the field. "Shame on me if I was going to mail it in." Great job there by Austin Jackson completely stonewalling Joey Bosa on the 22-yard completion to Jaylen Waddle before the DPI that set up the last-second field goal by Jason Sanders.

-- McDaniel said that exact situation had not come up in an analytics meeting.

-- Waddle dealt with some soreness during the game and McDaniel said it's something he'll continue to work through.

-- Tyreek Hill went to the locker room early in the first half, and the issue there dealt with staying hydrated.

