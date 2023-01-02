McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Patriots Week 17 Game

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks back on his team's 23-21 loss against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' 23-21 loss against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:

-- First question deals with the QB position, and McDaniel says he's preparing right now for either Skylar Thompson and Teddy Bridgewater for the Jets game.

-- McDaniel says it's still a day-to-day approach with Tua Tagovailoa, so it's too soon to factor him into the equation.

-- Asked directly whether we can say that Tua is unlikely to play against the Jets, McDaniel says there has been no discussion regarding a timeline. Reiterates the idea of a "day-to-day process."

-- With regards with the backup QB spot, McDaniel acknowledges there are "variables" involved. Said the team has been in discussions with certain players — Jack Coan and Kyle Lauletta both worked for the team last week.

-- Bridgewater has a pinkie finger. McDaniel said it's dislocated, doesn't think it's broken. "We'll see as the swelling goes down during the week where he's at."

-- New tackle Kendall Lamm likely won't be able to play against the Jets, while everybody else — Terron Armstead, Bradley Chubb, Xavien Howard — will be day-to-day.

-- Skylar Thompson got into a rhythm in the fourth quarter, McDaniel says. Calls him a rhythm player and says he got better as the game progressed.

-- Regarding the team's constant streaks, McDaniel says basically that it doesn't matter how the team got to 8-8. It's all about the Jets game.

-- Players and coaches across the board are holding themselves accountable today for New England's final touchdown, McDaniel said, after the Patriots used the same formation the Dolphins hadn't properly covered before a timeout and coming back with the same thing. "Bottom line we didn't get it done."

-- Back to Tua, McDaniel says he saw him today and he felt good, but doesn't bother himself into worrying about what stage of the concussion protocol he's in.

-- Xavien Howard's injury in practice last week happened with a knee-to-knee collision.

-- McDaniel says he reminds Tua in every conversation they're having these days not to worry about a timeline.

-- In an ideal world, McDaniel says, he'd have an idea who his starting quarterback will be by Wednesday so that player can get starter reps in the first two days of practice.

