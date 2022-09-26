Dolphins History Lesson: 3-0 Starts and What Comes Next

Thanks to some clutch defense and some big fourth-quarter connections between Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle, the Miami Dolphins were able to defeat the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, securing their first 3-0 start to a season in four years and the franchise's 15th overall.

Mike McDaniel joined Jimmy Johnson as the only first-year Dolphins head coaches to start 3-0 and he'll attempt to be the first to go 4-0 when Miami faces the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

The first time the Dolphins started a season by winning their first three games, they ended up winning every single one of their games. Yep, it was the 1972 season when Miami went 14-0 in the regular season and made it 17-0 after winning Super Bowl VII.

DOLPHINS RECORD THROUGH THREE GAMES

3-0 — 15 times

2-1 — 18 times

1-2 — 15 times

0-3 — 8 times

1-1-1 — 1 time

WHAT'S HAPPENED AFTER THE DOLPHINS HAVE STARTED 3-0

A 3-0 start obviously is encouraging for what it could mean for the rest of the season, not so much for the fourth game.

On those 14 prior occasions the Dolphins started 3-0, they have a 6-8 in their the fourth game.

That most recently happened in 2018 when the Dolphins got blown out by the New England Patriots, 38-7, after starting the season with victories against Tennessee, the New York Jets and the Oakland Raiders.

In terms of the full season, the Dolphins have made the playoffs nine of the 14 seasons they started 3-0 but failed to do so the past three times — in 2002, 2013 and 2018.

THE DOLPHINS SEASONS AFTER A 3-0 START

2018 — 3-0 start, 7-9 record, no playoffs, Game 4: L 38-7 at New England

2013 — 3-0 start, 8-8 record, no playoffs, Game 4: L 38-17 at New Orleans

2002 — 3-0 start, 9-7 record, no playoffs, Game 4: L 38-20 at Kansas City

1998 — 3-0 start, 10-6 record, lost in AFC divisional round, Game 4: L 20-9 at N.Y. Jets

1996 — 3-0 start, 8-8 record, no playoffs, Game 4: L 10-6 at Indianapolis

1995 — 4-0 start, 9-7 record, lost in AFC wild-card round, Game 4: W 26-23 at Cincinnati

1994 — 3-0 start, 11-5 record, lost in AFC divisional round, Game 4: L 38-35 at Minnesota

1992 — 6-0 start, 11-5 start, lost in AFC Championship Game, Game 4: W 37-10 at Buffalo

1984 — 11-0 start, 14-2 record, lost in Super Bowl XIX, Game 4: W 44-7 vs. Indianapolis

1982 — 3-0 start, 7-2 record, lost in Super Bowl XVII, Game 4, L 23-17 at Tampa Bay

1981 — 4-0 start, 11-4-1 record, lost in AFC divisional round, Game 4: W 31-28 at Baltimore

1979 — 4-0 start, 10-6 record, lost in AFC divisional round, Game 4: W 31-16 vs. Chicago

1977 — 3-0 start, 10-4 record, no playoffs, Game 4: L 45-28 at Baltimore

1972 — 14-0 start, 14-0 record, won Super Bowl VII, Game 4: W 27-17 at N.Y. Jets