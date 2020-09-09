Dolphins History Lesson: The Last NE Game Without Tom Brady

The Miami Dolphins season opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday is going to be different for a few reasons, starting with the absence of fans at Gillette Stadium.

Another reason, of course, will be the absence of Tom Brady from the Patriots roster for only the four time in 39 games against New England.

Yes, it's pretty amazing when you think about it.

It also will be the second time in more than a decade the Dolphins will face the Patriots with someone other than Brady at quarterback.

The first time happened in Week 2 of the 2016 season when Brady was serving his NFL suspension for the Deflagate incident.

The starting quarterback for the Patriots was current 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo, who was making his first NFL start after being a 2014 second-round pick.

Garoppolo looked the part of a great prospect on that day as his three touchdown passes staked the Patriots to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.

Garoppolo left the game with an injury and was replaced by future Colts starter Jacoby Brissett late in the second quarter.

New England increased the lead to 31-3 before Ryan Tannehill's two touchdown passes brought Miami to within 31-24. The Dolphins had a final chance to tie the score after Stephen Gostkowski missed a 39-yard field goal attempt and they reached the New England 29-yard line before Tannehill's fourth-down pass for DeVante Parker was picked off by safety Duron Harmon.

The only other times since the start of the 2001 season the Dolphins didn't face Brady when playing the Patriots came in 2008 when Brady sustained a torn ACL in the season opener.

His replacement that year was Matt Cassel, and the Dolphins went 1-1 against New England that year.

The Dolphins won 38-13 at Gillette Stadium in late September on the day they unveiled the Wildcat formation, but New England came back with a 48-28 victory at Dolphin Stadium in late November when Cassel passed for 415 yards and three touchdowns.

Still, the split was enough to help the Dolphins win the AFC East title when both Miami and New England finished with 11-5 records, with the Patriots missing out on the playoffs.