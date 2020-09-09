SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Dolphins History Lesson: The Last NE Game Without Tom Brady

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins season opener against the New England Patriots on Sunday is going to be different for a few reasons, starting with the absence of fans at Gillette Stadium.

Another reason, of course, will be the absence of Tom Brady from the Patriots roster for only the four time in 39 games against New England.

Yes, it's pretty amazing when you think about it.

It also will be the second time in more than a decade the Dolphins will face the Patriots with someone other than Brady at quarterback.

The first time happened in Week 2 of the 2016 season when Brady was serving his NFL suspension for the Deflagate incident.

The starting quarterback for the Patriots was current 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo, who was making his first NFL start after being a 2014 second-round pick.

Jimmy Garoppolo
Greg M. Cooper-USA Today Sports

Garoppolo looked the part of a great prospect on that day as his three touchdown passes staked the Patriots to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.

Garoppolo left the game with an injury and was replaced by future Colts starter Jacoby Brissett late in the second quarter.

New England increased the lead to 31-3 before Ryan Tannehill's two touchdown passes brought Miami to within 31-24. The Dolphins had a final chance to tie the score after Stephen Gostkowski missed a 39-yard field goal attempt and they reached the New England 29-yard line before Tannehill's fourth-down pass for DeVante Parker was picked off by safety Duron Harmon.

The only other times since the start of the 2001 season the Dolphins didn't face Brady when playing the Patriots came in 2008 when Brady sustained a torn ACL in the season opener.

His replacement that year was Matt Cassel, and the Dolphins went 1-1 against New England that year.

The Dolphins won 38-13 at Gillette Stadium in late September on the day they unveiled the Wildcat formation, but New England came back with a 48-28 victory at Dolphin Stadium in late November when Cassel passed for 415 yards and three touchdowns.

Still, the split was enough to help the Dolphins win the AFC East title when both Miami and New England finished with 11-5 records, with the Patriots missing out on the playoffs.

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dolphins Clearly Better, but How Much Better?

The Miami Dolphins have upgraded their personnel at just about every position since this time last year, to the point where the transformation has been pretty remarkable

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Offensive Thoughts Heading Into Season

The Miami Dolphins have a lot of new faces on offense, starting with the man who will be calling the plays, so there are a lot of questions to answer

Alain Poupart

by

Maaku25

Number 4 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are four days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Fitzpatrick Grateful for Chance to Start and for Support

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is excited about the opportunity to continue as the starter

Alain Poupart

Revisiting the Memorable 2019 Finale, Even If It Won't Help the Dolphins Now

The Miami Dolphins will begin the 2020 season where they ended 2019, but they know that what happened then has no bearing on what happens now

Alain Poupart

Number 5 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are five days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Breaking Down the Dolphins Depth Chart

The Miami Dolphins joined every team in the NFL in releasing their first depth chart of 2020, and it included a couple of interesting nuggets

Alain Poupart

Closing the Book on the Rosen Chapter

Quarterback Josh Rosen reportedly will be joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, putting an official end to his time with the Miami Dolphins

Alain Poupart

Bowden Brings Even More Versatility to Offense

Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey will have all sorts of options with two former college quarterbacks drafted to play other positions

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Select their 2020 Captains

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores revealed the team's eight captains for the 2020 season, and more than half are newcomers

Alain Poupart