Dolphins Not Done With Patriots?

Could the Miami Dolphins be on the verge of signing yet another former New England Patriots player?

Unrestricted free agent defensive tackle Lawrence Guy visited with the Dolphins on Monday.

The Dolphins already have signed one New England defensive lineman in free agency this offseason when they inked Adam Butler to a two-year deal.

While Butler is more of a pass-rushing specialist, Guy is the embodiment of a grunt who will do the dirty work for the good of the team.

Guy started all but four games for New England the past four seasons and while he may not be well known outside of Massachusetts, he played well enough to be selected as a member of the Patriots' All-Decade Team of the 2010s. He was one of two defensive tackles selected along with Vince Wilfork.

Adding Guy would further boost what already is a solid group of interior defensive linemen for the Dolphins. Along with Butler, the Dolphins have 2019 first-round pick Christian Wilkins, 2020 All-Rookie selection Raekwon Davis and Zach Sieler.

Other former New England players on the roster are safety Eric Rowe, cornerback Jamal Perry, linebacker Calvin Munson, cornerback Justin Coleman and quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

The Dolphins already have signed eight unrestricted free agents over the past week: Brissett, Butler, RB Malcolm Brown, FB/TE Cethan Carter, WR Will Fuller V, C Matt Skura, LB Brennan Scarlett and LB Duke Riley.