Dolphins-Texans Week 12 Five Biggest Storylines

The Miami Dolphins will look to make it five wins a row when they face the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Ahead of the matchup, we offer our weekly ranking and analysis of the five biggest storylines:

While players and coaches no doubt appreciated getting a week off in the midst of a grueling regular season, the timing of the bye for the Dolphins wasn't 100 percent ideal simply because of how well the team was playing — topped by the 22-point victory against the Cleveland Browns. The offense, in particular, was really humming with three consecutive 30-point outings, and the hope is that the impeccable timing in the passing game will be there right away after the week off.

2. Not Taking the Opponent Lightly

The Dolphins' winning streak really should extend to five games in Week 12 because, let's face it, they're simply a much better team than the struggling Texans. The evidence can be found in the point spread, which now is at 12.5 points after already starting as the largest favoring the Dolphins since their 2003 season opener. But that game 19 years ago — even though the players and coaches are different — should serve as a lesson never to underestimate an opponent.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

3. Tunsil Returns to Hard Rock Stadium

The one player to watch when it comes to the Texans clearly has to be tackle Laremy Tunsil, who will play his first game in Miami since the mega trade that sent him to Houston in September 2019, a deal that has paid massive dividends for the Dolphins over the past three years and beyond. Tunsil is one of the few front-line players on the Houston roster and it will be interesting to watch him go up against Dolphins newcomer Bradley Chubb.

4. Looking to Punish Pierce

While the Texans offense will have a new look with a different starting quarterback, the more mobile Kyle Allen, it's running back Dameon Pierce that the Dolphins has to stop. Pierce has 780 rushing yards on the season, including outings for 130-plus yards against the Chargers and Eagles, but is coming off a game where Washington held him to 8 yards on 10 carries. In their last game, the Dolphins made Browns star running back Nick Chubb a non-factor, even with his long touchdown run in the second half. If the Dolphins can stop Pierce, that takes away maybe Houston's best chance at an upset.

5. O-Line Looking for an Encore

The Dolphins offensive line is coming off maybe its best outing in a couple of years and it will be interesting to see if it can duplicate that kind of performance. Actually, it'll be interesting just to see if the Dolphins will use the same starting five — Terron Armstead, Robert Jones, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Brandon Shell — or reinsert Austin Jackson into the starting lineup, whether at right tackle or left guard.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.