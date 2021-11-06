Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Texans Week 9 Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will look to end their seven-game losing streak when they face the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 9 Dolphins-Texans matchup:

MIAMI DOLPHINS (1-7) vs. HOUSTON TEXANS (1-7)

DATE: Sunday, Nov. 7

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: Hard Rock Stadium Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.

WEATHER FORECAST: Temperatures between 1 and 4 p.m. ET will range between 71 and 74 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with mostly sunny skies and no chance of precipitation. The wind is expected to be 9 mph with gusts up to 12-13 mph.

TV: FOX

TV distribution: The game will be shown only in South Florida (Miami through West Palm Beach) in the Houston area, and in Honolulu.

Announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst), Jen Hale (sidelines)

STREAMING: fuboTV

SI Sportsbook betting line: Dolphins by 5.5 (over/under 46.5)

Final Injury Report:

Dolphins — LB Jerome Baker (knee) and QB Tua Tagovailoa (ribs/left finger) are questionable.

Texans — TE Pharaoh Brown (thigh), LB Christian Kirksey (thumb), LB Hardy Nickerson (concussion) and QB Deshaun Watson (non-injury-related) are out.

Regular season series history: The Texans lead 8-1

Last five meetings:

Oct. 25, 2018 at Houston; Texans 42, Dolphins 23

Oct. 25, 2015 at Miami; Dolphins 44, Texans 26

Sept. 9, 2012 at Houston; Texans 30, Dolphins 10

Sept. 18, 2011 at Miami; Texans 23, Dolphins 13

Dec. 27, 2009 at Miami; Texans 27, Dolphins 20

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 18 (2015 at Miami; Dolphins 44, Texans 26)

Texans' largest margin of victory: 20 (2012 at Houston; Texans 30, Dolphins 10)

Highest-scoring matchup: 70 points (2015 at Miami; Dolphins 44, Texans 26)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 32 points (2006 at Houston; Texans 17, Dolphins 15)

Former Texans players with the Dolphins:

WR Will Fuller V (on IR), LB Brennan Scarlett, C Greg Mancz

Former Texans coaches with the Dolphins:

Co-offensive coordinator/tight ends coach George Godsey

Former Dolphins players with the Texans:

WR Danny Amendola (2018 with Dolphins), LB Neville Hewitt (2015-17), LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (2020), DT Vincent Taylor (on IR, 2017-18), T Laremy Tunsil (on IR, 2016-18)

Former Dolphins coaches with the Texans:

Running backs coach

Other connections

Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips and S Sheldrick Redwine played with Texans TE Brevin Jordan at the University of Miami. ... Houston special teams coordinator Frank Ross worked with Dolphins coaches Brian Flores, Josh Boyer and George Godsey in New England.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

TEXANS SCOUTING REPORT

Houston has become through the first eight weeks of the 2021 season the exact mess that most analysts had forecast in light of the Deshaun Watson fiasco, except that maybe it didn't materialize as predicted. And the reason is another quarterback, Tyrod Taylor, who actually was making the Texans a respectable team in the first two weeks before he was sidelined with a hamstring injury. Let's not forget that Houston opened the season by easily defeating Jacksonville and was leading at Cleveland at halftime in Week 2 when Taylor had to leave the game. With rookie Davis Mills overmatched at quarterback, things have gone south for Houston. The Texans have been particularly overwhelmed on the road, losing their past three games away from home by a combined score of 102-8. Taylor is back for this matchup, so the question now is whether he can make the Texans competitive again.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN ...

Taylor or not Taylor, there's a reason the Texans are 1-7 and that's a lack of personnel across the board, and it's not been helped by the recent trade of running back Mark Ingram back to New Orleans or by the fact that former Dolphins tackle Laremy Tunsil has been sidelined for more than a month with a thumb injury and remains on IR. There isn't anything the Texans do particularly well and while Taylor was successful in moving the offense in the first game and a half, he hasn't played in a game since September. The Dolphins should be able to dominate the Houston offensive line and take advantage of a porous defense that will be missing its leading tackle, linebacker Christian Kirksey.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE ...

Along with the great start he had this season, Taylor also will come into the game with a great track record against the Dolphins. As has been documented, he has a 4-2 record as a starter against Miami with 10 touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 113.8 passer rating. All those games came when he was a member of a Buffalo team that's not nearly as good as it is now. Taylor's mobility could be a problem for the Dolphins defense. On the other side of the ball, the Dolphins pass protection figures to be tested by second-year defensive end Jonathan Greenard, who has seven sacks in six games this season.

FINAL DOLPHINS-TEXANS PREDICTION

This figured before the season started to be the one game the Dolphins simply couldn't lose because of how bad Houston figured to be, and yet here we are with no reason whatsoever to be confident that's going to be the case. It indeed has gotten this bad for the Dolphins, who entered the weekend with uncertainty at quarterback because of Tua Tagovailoa's finger injury. Tyrod Taylor's return to the lineup not only will have a tangible impact on the Texans offense, but it figures to energize the entire team because of the belief he at least gives them a chance. Dolphins players keep saying all the right things about their determination having not wavered despite the seven-game losing streak and the fact the playoffs are now a pipe dream, but human nature being what it is, it's tough to imagine their mind-set will be totally right heading into this matchup. However it shakes out, this doesn't figure to be a pretty game, but the signs are just all wrong at this time. Texans 19, Dolphins 17.