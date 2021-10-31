Latest on Watson Situation ... And Other Trade Talk

The Miami Dolphins figure to be mentioned often in trade speculation until the deadline arrives Tuesday afternoon

With only two days remaining before the 2021 NFL trade deadline arrives, the Miami Dolphins will continue to find themselves in the news for the time being.

That, of course, will include plenty of Deshaun Watson talk because, yes, that story very much is still alive. But we've already seen another prominent name mentioned, DeVante Parker, and it's entirely possible he won't be the only one.

We'll start with Watson, of course, and the dueling reports Sunday morning from ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport suggesting that the Dolphins remain the only team with a chance to land Watson in a trade but with Houston more than willing to hang on to Watson until the offseason.

Reflecting something we have suggested all along, Schefter reported that Texans owner Cal McNair would prefer to see Watson gone by the trade deadline (Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET), but Schefter added that McNair ultimately will leave the decision up to General Manager Nick Caserio.

While it's certainly possible that the Texans will keep Watson for the rest of the 2021 season, it wouldn't be the first time an organization did this kind of posturing before pulling off a major trade.

From the outside, it certainly looks like a poker game between the Dolphins and Texans to see what kind of agreement can be reached between the two organizations because it sure appears both sides want to make it happen.

While Dolphins head coach Brian Flores did say — actually, it was more like he agreed with the statement — that Tua Tagovailoa would be his starting quarterback for the rest of the 2021 season barring injury, this wasn't the same as him saying it outright.

And saying, "Tua is our quarterback" doesn't end the conversation because it's something that can be said all the way until the time when he's not the Dolphins' quarterback. Kind of like Kliff Kingsbury did when he said during the 2019 offseason that "Josh is our guy" — before the Arizona Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray with the first overall pick and then traded Rosen to the Dolphins.

Let's also understand that the Dolphins have declined all along to say the sentence that would have shut down all the speculation. That sentence is: "We will not be trading for a quarterback in 2021."

And the reason Flores hasn't done that, or Stephen Ross didn't do that when he shut down any attempt at a comment at the owners meeting last week, is clearly because the Dolphins still are interested in Watson.

The Dolphins, however, want to strike the best deal possible to get the embattled quarterback, while the Texans obviously want to get as much for him as they can.

The suspense will end at the absolute latest Tuesday at 4 p.m.

PARKER IN PLAY?

In a trade deadline story with a headline saying the Dolphins and Texans are "open to deal on QB Deshaun Watson," Rapoport lists a few notable players around the league who could be moved and included Parker, saying some teams around the league have reached out to the Dolphins about him.

Based on talent alone, it's clear why Parker would be a hot commodity on the trade market, but it's certainly debatable what the Dolphins could get for him given his injury history and his contract.

Parker is signed through the 2023 season and scheduled to make $5.7 million in base salary the next two years, though his cap hit for the Dolphins is $9 million for 2022 and 2023, per spotrac.com.

Parker has missed games because of injuries every year since arriving as a first-round pick in 2015 except for 2019 when he led all AFC wide receivers in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

He has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury after playing 14 games in 2020, and the time might have arrived that the Dolphins simply are over all the injury issues — if they can get a good return.

WHO ELSE? X? NOAH?

Another name we should expect to hear before Tuesday at 4 p.m. is Xavien Howard, maybe if for no other reason than he's the Dolphins' most valuable commodity.

No, Howard hasn't had the same kind of season he had in 2020 — nobody should have expected that, to be honest — but he remains one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

So why would the Dolphins want to trade him?

Well, don't forget about the summer when Howard requested a trade via Instagram because he was unhappy with his contract, an issue that ultimately was resolved with a restructured deal and an agreement to revisit his deal in the offseason.

If they get the right offer for him, the Dolphins might decide they'd rather move on than get back to the negotiating table.

That desire to re-address his contract might make some teams hesitant to pursue Howard, but quality cornerbacks don't grow on trees and there are some playoff-caliber teams that certainly could someone like him.

A couple of teams that could be in the market for a cornerback are the Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings.

And speaking of the Vikings, there was this interesting scenario proposes by the beat writer for The Athletic: Minnesota sending fifth- and sixth-round picks to the Dolphins for 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene. To be clear, this was a writer suggestion and not a rumor or report.

But the mere idea that someone would suggest trading for Igbinoghene is interesting given that he's played defense in 2021 in just one of the Dolphins' first seven games. But it's also questionable, if not downright doubtful, the Dolphins would be willing to give up on Igbinoghene given that they obviously saw something in him when they made him the 30th overall pick in the 2020 draft.