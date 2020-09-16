SI.com
Dolphins Injury Report and What It Means

Alain Poupart

Guess we can now put to rest the issue of Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injured hip.

Tagovailoa was not even on the first injury report of Week 2 in advance of the Dolphins home opener against the Buffalo Bills. He was on the injury report last week, though he was listed as a full participant every day and did not get a game status designation, meaning there was no question about his availability.

Of course, players have to be listed on the injury report if they receive treatment, so that likely would explain why Tagovailoa was on the list.

The big news with the first injury report of Week 2 involved linebacker Elandon Roberts, who didn't practice because of a concussion.

Roberts wasn't much of a factor against New England in Week 1, though he played 40 defensive snaps (62 percent of the team's overall count).

Wide receiver DeVante Parker did practice Wednesday despite leaving the New England game with a hamstring injury, but he was one of five players listed as limited participants.

The other four were WR Jakeem Grant (calf), CB Xavien Howard (knee), CB Byron Jones (Achilles) and safety Clayton Fejedelem, who missed the New England game with a pectoral injury.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hand) and wide receiver Preston Williams (knee) both were listed as full participants.

