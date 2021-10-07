Scouting Report: Five Questions About the Bucs

To get the lowdown on the Miami Dolphins' upcoming opponent, we checked in with Publisher Zach Goodall of SI Fan Nation sister site All Bucs.

Here's what he had to say about five pertinent topics involving the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers:

1) The Buccaneers played what had to be a highly emotional game Sunday night against New England; is there any concern in Tampa Bay about a letdown against the Dolphins?

Zach Goodall: Tampa Bay is a far more talented team than Miami in my opinion, but talent hasn't and won't get the job done on its own. That much has been seen by the Buccaneers' extremely narrow win over New England and their eye-opening loss to Los Angeles a week before. Third-down discipline defensively and red zone efficiency on offense have to improve in order for Tampa Bay to play a complete game, something the team has not done yet this year.

2) Where are the Buccaneers now when compared to where they were in the 2020 playoffs?

ZG: Injury-plagued — specifically at defensive back — and not in sync. After the Week 13 bye last season, Tampa Bay began to play complete games and was able to expand its game plan on both sides of the ball. As such, Tom Brady improved his deep passing, the running game improved with Leonard Fournette turning into a touchdown machine, the pass rush began to get home more often, and perhaps as a result of pressure, the secondary was able to create turnovers. Through four games, only Brady's deep ball (and his all-around performance) has carried over in a consistent matter from the Buccaneers' playoff run.

3) Have you see any signs this season of Tom Brady not operating at his usually high level?

ZG: Not at all. I was concerned about Brady's fit in Bruce Arians' offense as he didn't push the ball vertically well at the end of his time in New England. Across the first 75 percent of his first season with the Bucs, that much remained the same, but he has since flipped a switch and has made deep passes that remind me of his prime years with the Patriots. Those have carried over into this season: The pass went through the hands of Antonio Brown, but a fourth-quarter deep ball against New England is one of the best throws I can remember Brady making, ever.



Of course, Brady has always been an elite game manager and isn't one to make poor decisions very often, and that has been the case in Tampa Bay as well. He's thrown just two interceptions this season, both against Dallas: one was a well-thrown screen pass that Fournette bobbled into an interception, and the other was an end-of-the-half Hail Mary attempt — neither pick stemming from Brady's decision-making or accuracy.

4) Just how serious are the Bucs' injury issues in the secondary?

ZG: The Buccaneers' secondary injuries are a serious problem. Every member of the projected Week 1 starting lineup has been hurt at some point this year, and the unit is likely to be without at least three starters against Miami unless safety Antoine Winfield Jr. can surprisingly clear concussion protocol in time. Tampa Bay will be without its top defensive back in cornerback Carlton Davis III against the Dolphins.



In my opinion, the starting lineup isn't all that great when it's healthy. Combine the lack of star talent across the unit with the injuries, and it is no surprise that the Bucs rank last in the league in passing yards allowed per game.

5) How has former Dolphins DT Ndamukong Suh performed during his time in Tampa Bay, and more specifically this season?

ZG: Ndamukong Suh has been one of Tampa Bay's most dependable and impactful defenders since he signed with the team in 2019. Suh's all-around production in 2020 was his best in years, finishing the regular season as the defensive line's leader in sacks (6) and tackles for loss (9). Suh's role as a 3-4 defensive lineman in Tampa Bay's scheme is to provide stout run defense and open up rushing lanes for edge rushers and inside linebackers to get to the quarterback, although he is a threat to create pressure and sacks on his own even at his age. The stats aren't there this season, at least yet, but he's accomplishing the key components of his job otherwise.