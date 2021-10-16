Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Jaguars Week 6 Matchup

Breaking down all the details for the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England

The Miami Dolphins will look to end their four-game losing streak when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, on Sunday.

Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 6 Dolphins-Jaguars matchup:

MIAMI DOLPHINS (1-4) vs. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (0-5)

DATE: Sunday, Oct. 17

TIME: 9:30 a.m. ET

SITE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; London, England

WEATHER FORECAST: Temperatures between 2 and 6 p.m. (London time) will range from 58 to 60, according to AccuWeather.com, with intermittent clouds and a zero percent chance of precipitation. The wind is expected to be 7 to 10 mph with gusts up to 9 to 12 mph.

TV: CBS

STREAMING: fuboTV

TV distribution: The game will be shown to the entire country as the only one in that time window.

Announcers: Kevin Harland (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Melanie Collins (sidelines)

SI Sportsbook betting line: Dolphins by 3 (over/under 47)

Final Injury Report:

Dolphins — CB Xavien Howard (shoulder/groin) and WR DeVante Parker (shoulder/hamstring) are out; QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring), CB Byron Jones (Achilles/groin), TE Adam Shaheen (knee) and QB Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) are questionable.

Jaguars — OL Rashaad Coward (ankle) and LB Myles Jack (back) are out; CB Tyson Campbell (toe) and DL Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle) are questionable.

Regular season series history: The Dolphins lead 5-4

Last five meetings:

Sept. 24, 2020 at Jacksonville; Dolphins 31, Jaguars 13

Dec. 23, 2018 at Miami; Jaguars 17, Dolphins 7

Sept. 20, 2015 at Jacksonville; Jaguars 23, Dolphins 20

Oct. 26, 2014 at Jacksonville; Dolphins 27, Dolphins 13

Dec. 16, 2012 at Miami; Dolphins 24, Jaguars 3

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 21 (2012 at Miami; Dolphins 24, Jaguars 3)

Jaguars' largest margin of victory: 14 (2006 at Jacksonville; Jaguars 24, Dolphins 10)

Highest-scoring matchup: 49 points (1998 at Jacksonville; Jaguars 28, Dolphins 21)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 24 points (2009 at Jacksonville, Dolphins 14, Jaguars 10; 2018 at Miami, Jaguars 17, Dolphins 7)

Former Jaguars players with the Dolphins:

DB coach Gerald Alexander (as a safety in 2009-10); QC coach Kolby Smith (as a running back in 2010)

Former Jaguars coaches with the Dolphins:

None

Former Dolphins players with the Jaguars:

Bernie Parmalee, former Dolphins RB and assistant coach, is now RB coach with Jacksonville

Former Dolphins coaches with the Jaguars:

Defensive backs coach/nickel defense coach Joe Danna

Other connections

Dolphins practice squad linebacker Shaquem Griffin and Jaguars CB Shaquill Griffin are twin brothers ... Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins played with Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence at Clemson ... Dolphins RB Malcolm Brown and Jaguars DT Malcom Brown were teammates at the University of Texas.

-------------------------------------------------------------

JAGUARS SCOUTING REPORT

This can't possibly be what owner Shad Khan envisioned when he lured Urban Meyer into the NFL to try to revive the Jaguars with the help of first overall pick Trevor Lawrence. No one really expected Jacksonville to contend in 2021 after the team lost its final 15 games last season, but the Jaguars have shown little sign of progress. The Jaguars have lost each of their five games by double digits except for the Thursday night game at Cincinnati when they should have defeated the Bengals after holding a 14-0 halftime lead but wound up losing on a last-second field goal. Lawrence's numbers (6 TDs, 8 INTs, 71.3 passing rate) are a bit ugly, but he has shown flashes of brilliance. Running back James Robinson is the Jaguars' most effective offensive player. That distinction on defense belongs to linebacker Myles Jack, but he won't play in this game because of an oblique injury.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN ...

Quite frankly, the biggest reason is because the Jaguars are the Jaguars. It's the perfect opponent for the Dolphins to get their game back on track. Of course, there's also the return of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and what it could mean for the offense, though that unit actually already had shown improvement against Tampa Bay with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE ...

The Jaguars are bound to win at some point, aren't they? Running back James Robinson is a very good player and it's not like the Dolphins defense has been shutting down opposing offenses lately, right? After all, it was just two weeks ago that Jonathan Taylor rushed for more than 100 yards at Hard Rock Stadium. And if Jacksonville wants to throw, remember that Howard will be out in the Dolphins secondary. On the other side of the ball, there's no guarantee that Tua's return automatically will jump-start the offense and maybe the line regresses after an overall solid performance at Tampa Bay.

FINAL DOLPHINS-JAGUARS PREDICTION

If the Dolphins are going to make any kind push for the playoffs in 2021, this obviously is a game they have to have. But this looked like a team in disarray the way the defense was dismantled by the Buccaneers. Tua's return is very good news because being able to evaluate him is the biggest key to the season, but it's hard to feel overly optimistic about the team right now and the notion of the Dolphins losing to the Jaguars really isn't farfetched. But, as we mentioned earlier, this is Jacksonville we're talking about. Dolphins 19, Jaguars 17.