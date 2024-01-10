Wednesday Dolphins Notebook: Good Guy, Tyreek, Fangio, and More

Raheem Mostert and Tyreek Hill received some recognition; the second injury report of the week features one change

The Miami Dolphins' injury report looked pretty much the same as it did Tuesday, not surprising considering it again was based on an estimation.

After a day off for the players, the Dolphins conducted a walk-through Wednesday and will conduct a regular practice Thursday.

The injury report listed only one change from Tuesday, that being Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back) estimated as a limited participant after being a DNP (Did Not Participate).

Defensive backs DeShon Elliott (calf), S Jevon Holland (knees) and CB Xavien Howard (foot) all were estimated as DNP again, with RB De'Von Achance (toe/ribs), OL Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle), WR Tyreek Hill (ankle/quad), RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), CB Jalen Ramsey (knee), WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle).

The Chiefs had two changes on their injury report, both in their favor.

WR Justyn Ross (hamstring) went from DNP to limited, and CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf) went from limited to a full participant.

Tackle Wanya Morris (concussion) is the only Chiefs players who hasn't practiced so far this week.

Ross was among the three players who were listed as limited Wednesday, the other two being T Donovan Smith (neck) and WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle).

MELVIN MOVE

The Dolphins announced two more roster moves Wednesday morning, including signing linebacker Melvin Ingram after he played three games with practice squad elevations.

Ingram was among three outside linebackers signed to the 53-man roster, after the Tuesday additions of Bruce Irvin and Justin Houston.

Ingram had 1.5 sacks among his five tackles in the 21-14 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

Also Wednesday, the Dolphins made official the signing of yet another outside linebacker, Malik Reed, to the practice squad. Reed, who was with the Dolphins in training camp, could wind up helping out on special teams if he gets elevated for the playoff game at Kansas City.

GOOD GUY AWARD

Running back Raheem Mostert put together the first 1,000-yard rushing season of his NFL career in 2023, and he did while usually having a smile on his face when dealing with the media.

In recognition for his cooperation and help with the South Florida media, Mostert was recognized Wednesday as the winner of the 2023 Good Guy Award.

Mostert was among the many good choices that were available, and he beat out in the voting a group that included Alec Ingold, Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips and Austin Jackson.

The past five winners were tackle Terron Armstead in 2022, wide receiver Mack Hollins in 2021, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2020, linebacker Jerome Baker in 2019 and safety T.J. McDonald in 2018.

TYREEK RECOGNIZED BY NFLPA

With the regular season over, we can get ready for all sorts of league awards and all-pro teams.

One of those was released Wednesday, and this was the NFL All-Pro team from the NFLPA as voted by the players.

The Dolphins earned one spot on the first team, and it went to WR Tyreek Hill, who set his own franchise record for receiving yards in a season with 1,799 while tying his own team record for catches with 119.

FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS

-- Big news from the world of college football late Wednesday afternoon, with former Dolphins head coach Nick Saban deciding to retire. Saban spent the past 17 years at the University of Alabama after leaving the Dolphins after a two-year stint.

-- Running back Myles Gaskin, who led the Dolphins in rushing yards in 2020 and 2021, was signed to a futures contract by the Minnesota Vikings.

-- Bernie Parmalee, who led the Dolphins in rushing in 1994 and 1995 and later to serve as an assistant coach, was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars as running backs coach.

-- Safety Verone McKinley was signed to a futures contract by the Arizona Cardinals.

-- Jan. 10, 1993: The Dolphins shut out the San Diego Chargers, 31-0, in a divisional round game to advance to the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.

-- Jan. 10, 2022: The Dolphins announce the firing of Brian Flores as head coach.