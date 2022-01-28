Dolphins Friday Mailbag: The QB Concern, Paying Gesicki, Coaching Search, and More

Tackling the various issues on the minds of Miami Dolphins fans, from Mike Gesicki to Marvin Lewis and much more in between

Part 2 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag features, obviously, several questions related to the coaching search but touches on other topics as well.

Here we go:

From Bernd Biskitt (@CodedChord):

Can we have Flores back?

Hey Brend, that’s a good one. Actually, I’m starting to think that Flores getting another job this offseason might not be quite the slam dunk so many made it out to be.

From Derek Sibley (@SibleyDerek):

I don’t want Vance Joseph as our head coach. Tell the Dolphins they are not allowed to do that Alain.

Ha Derek! Let’s just say that Joseph wouldn’t be the first coach to have failed in his first go-around as a head coach and became a success if that scenario unfolded. You'll also be happy to know that reports Friday indicate that Joseph is no longer under consideration by the Dolphins.

From Chris Bustin (@ChrisBustin13):

Hey, Alain, how in the world can Steve Ross and Chris Grier watch the playoff game between the Bills and the Chiefs and then think that Tua doesn’t need competition?

Hey Chris, yeah, that was a scary game for every AFC team that doesn’t have a bona fide franchise quarterback because both Mahomes and Allen were so stupid good and they’re both young. Unfortunately, guys like that don’t grow on trees. Worst part is it’s not just them but the AFC also is going to have to deal with Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert for years to come, so if you’re not well equipped at QB, it’s going to be awfully hard to have sustained success — I mean, big-time success. It sure does appear as though Ross and Grier are ready to roll again with Tua, but he's going to have to step it up big time if the Dolphins are going to be able to compete, really compete, with the big-time teams in the AFC.

From Zaid luna (@thelizardking76):

Why aren’t the Dolphins considering Marvin Lewis for their head coaching position? He’s the best choice.

Howdy, Marvin Lewis is an interesting name and he did do a great job in Cincinnati, though his inability to win in the playoffs was a major negative for him. But if you’re mentioning Marvin Lewis, I’d suggest Jim Caldwell as another former head coach who actually might be more ideal. An issue for both of them, right or wrong, is their age (both in their 60s). If you notice the trend, guys getting hired these days typically will be in their 40s, if not their 30s.

From Jon Rambo (@thejonrambo80):

Hi Alain, I know Daboll appears to be the Dolphins’ top choice in hopes to groom Tua, but is it more likely that he has turned Allen into the top-tier quarterback we see now, or that Allen has turned him into the hot coaching candidate he currently is?

Hey Jon, that is a very good question and another way to look at it is asking whether Josh Allen would have made the same progress under a different OC. And as someone who thought Allen was going to be a problem for opposing defenses from the start, I think he would have gotten there with many different OC options. He’s just that talented.

From Barron Brown (@barronbrown):

Am I the only one who realizes Gesicki isn't a good investment at "TE" considering he doesn't play TE? Maybe as a luxury at most. But if you're going to sign him for something $15mil a year or tag at roughly that rate, you should go after a premier WR who excels outside/in slot?

Hey Barron, that’s a fair argument to present, but the thing here is that Gesicki will cost you less (or at least should) than a stud WR in free agency — besides, the last big free agent signing at that position didn’t exactly pan out now, did he? I do think if the new head coach wants a traditional TE, then the Dolphins might let Gesicki walk, but a passing game specialist might want to keep Gesicki around.

From d. Edward (@Syr2Pitt2SD):

Since head coaches usually don't call the plays, does it matter that Mike McDaniel doesn't have play-calling experience?

Hey, no, that would not be an issue in and of itself, but then what is it that would make him a great head candidate? In this case, it would be designing a great running game plan. But there’s so much more being a head coach entails, and that’s where the questions about McDaniel should come. But all reports are in agreement that he's a super-smart guy.

From Bob Snedeker (@BobSnedeker):

How can we support an owner that cares more about his alma mater (Michigan) than he does the team he owns (Miami)? If Jim Harbaugh wants to coach in the NFL, should Ross get him I know it’s two questions, but they’re related.

Hey Bob, it’s a great and completely valid question, and I’ve thought all along that if Harbaugh were to publicly declare he’s returning to the NFL, that would get Ross off the hook because he then wouldn’t be “taking” Harbaugh away from the University of Michigan. The one question with Harbaugh is the reputation that he can wear people out, and isn’t that what the Dolphins wanted to get away from when they fired Brian Flores?