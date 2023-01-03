Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: QB Questions, Hill as Returner, and More

What kind of changes could be in store in the offseason? Is the team jinxed at the quarterback position? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 1 of the post-Patriots game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Miami Dolphins Québec (@Dolphins_Quebec):

Hello Alain. First of all, Happy New Year. Health and success for you and your family in 2023. How can you explain the lack on improvement on the O-line, especially in the running game. Armstead's injuries needed to be anticipated, so it is not an excuse for me. Thanks!

Happy New Year to you! I actually did see improvement this season, and Armstead absolutely was a big part of that. I’d say the O-line has been average this season, which is a pretty significant improvement over last year. It’s not great, but again it’s better than it was. And it certainly was good enough for the Dolphins to get to 8-3 at one point.

From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):

Hey my friend, Connor Williams moved from guard to center this season. Overall he’s been great. However, he’s known to send a few high snaps a game. I thought he’d improve on this over time. That hasn’t happened. Why do you think that is, and what can they do to fix this problem?

Hey Dana, yeah, not sure how to fix that kind of problem other than repetition. I also don’t think it’s been terrible this season, just like I’m not sure I’d use the word “great” to describe his season. I think he’s been pretty good, without question.

From Greg Creese (@GregCreese):

Just one question: Are we there yet?

Hey Greg, ha! Big question is: What is “there”? If it’s back to where they were, no, they clearly are not “there.”

From Mike Mangaras (@mangaras_mike):

Happy New Year Alain, wait is this a new year? Seems like Groundhog Day. Question: I’m betting that Tom Terrific is gonna want to finish his career in Miami; do you think Ross pulls the trigger and if so, are Tua’s days numbered (I sure hope not) butdontyouthinkitruinshim?

Hey Mike, always expect the unexpected with the Dolphins, and that certainly would include going after Brady again. I’m not sure if that would “ruin” Tua, but it certainly would suggest the Dolphins don’t think he’s good enough to get them where they want to go and it would seem to suggest a point of no return with him.

From Cliff Wagner (@HerePromotions):

I see McDaniel as a caring, smart, respectful person, and loves how he talks about his players and looks interviewers in the eyes and provides thoughtful answers, unlike many other coaches. Very curious if you have any insight as to how the players feel about McDaniel as a coach?

Hey Cliff, from all I’ve gathered this season, Dolphins players respect McDaniel and certainly appreciate the way he relates to them, which is quite a contrast from last year. They also recognize McDaniel is quirky, but overall it’s about their respect for his intelligence and football acumen.

From brandon groepper (@brandongroepper):

Is it time to put the Cheetah back to return punts? Need a shot at more explosive plays with the backup QB and the season on the line …

Hey Brandon, I asked McDaniel that very question last week and McDaniel told me the idea of having either Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle returning kicks has been discussed in recent weeks, though the Dolphins haven’t done anything in that direction. I absolutely think this is something the Dolphins can do because they’ve gotten very little out of their return game and they need to find ways to help themselves.

From Jason Mitchell (@Mr_Ivorian):

Hey Alain, happy new year. That loss hurt big time, why does it seem we can’t get the offense playing well the same time the defense does? I know Teddy got injured, but they were there for the taking. And are we jinked at the QB position because it certainly feels like it? Cheers.

Hey Jason, happy new year. They can’t marry the offense and defense lately, but the Bridgewater injury was a crusher against the Patriots. As for the QB position, I’m not going with the “jinxed” idea because the Dolphins also have made the wrong decision at every turn for a while now.

From Pete z (@PZicky):

How does Grier stay employed when he put together this oft-injured roster, and traded away all the assets and team has negative cap space next season? Also, where could the franchise possibly go for GM without firing McDaniel, which I don’t support btw.

Hey Pete, you really have to stop mincing words and being so wishy-washy. JK. I certainly get the frustration and it’s difficult to defend all the moves that have been made, but also understand that Stephen Ross is very loyal to Chris Grier. It’s also not unheard of for a team to hire a new GM and keeping the coach in place.

From Dustin Houlton (@putter1013):

Who do you view as a realistic defensive coordinator replacement for Boyer at year end? Percent chance he is retained or let go?

Hey Dustin, I haven’t really studied who could become a defensive coordinator candidate because we’re not there yet, though I do think it’s probably 50-50 at this point the Dolphins could be in the market for one after the season given the disappointing performance of the defense this season, understanding that injuries in the secondary obviously haven’t helped.

From Chris Bustin (@ChrisBustin13):

Hey, Alain. Happy New Year. If the Dolphins miss the playoffs, which one of the following do you think is more likely: 1. Steve Ross makes a change at the position of Chris Grier, Mike McDaniel, or Tua Tagovailoa…or…2 Mr. Ross sticks with the status quo and keeps all three men?

Hey Chris, that’s an interesting question and even a valid one, but if you’re asking me which of the two options is more likely, I’d go with keeping all three.

From Chris Roney (@ChrisRoney0):

Josh Boyer will likely be the fall guy for the team's meltdown this year. Do you think Mike McDaniel can convince Vic Fangio to come to Miami? It was rumored he had interest in having him on staff when he was hired.

Hey Chris, Vic Fangio absolutely is a name to watch if the Dolphins do make a change for defensive coordinator, though I’m not sure I’d categorize anything as “likely.”

From It’sTuaClockSomewhere (@MigzSwervin):

A thought about why our offense digressed after 3/4 of the season. I still believe that Tua can be our starting QB. But, is the digression more to do with our opponents learning to defend what he does best? ie; throw to a spot accurately, anticipate, move defenses with his eyes …

Hey there, Tua operates best when he can go on rhythm and the timing is there — and, by “move defenses with his eyes,” you mean looking off a receiver (which is basic Qbing 101 — and he’s not as effective when he’s thrown off schedule. That’s what opposing defenses started doing a few weeks back, and it played into Tua’s shortcomings.

