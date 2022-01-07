Dolphins Friday Mailbag: Talking Flores, Tua, Watson and More

From Chris Thompson (@ct2000ec):

My question…. Is Flo well liked in the coaching community and can he find experienced coaches that would fix the offense?

Hey Chris, I’d be lying if I told you I knew whether Flo is well liked, but I do know he is well respected. As to the second part, that could end up being a key to his longevity as Dolphins head coach because there’s absolutely a need for some experience on the coaching staff. In retrospect, having a first-year O-line coach for a group consisting of two second-year players, a rookie and a third-year player wasn’t the most ideal scenario.

From Johnny (@BckSeat_QB):

What areas of our offense do you think signing Watson would help to fix? If we sign Watson, can we afford to keep Gesicki, Ogbah and rebuild the O-line, RB, WR and OLB. Do you have confidence that Flores can build an offense? From play calling (scheme) to personnel we are below par.

Hey Johnny, that’s quite a few questions there, and I’ll start that having a quarterback like Watson makes everything better offensively. And, yes, Watson can be added and the Dolphins still will have some maneuverability to get things done (this notion that you can’t add Watson because you won’t be able to have a roster around him is ridiculous … see Mahomes, Patrick). Do I have confidence that Flores can build an offense? I need to see him with a franchise quarterback first before I can answer that question. For the personnel and the overall make-up of the team, I thought the play-calling in 2021 (and 2020) actually was very good because it limited mistakes and put the games in the hands of the defense (which obviously is the strength of the team).

From jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain it’s time to ask where is this team going? What is their future? Is it more of the same for the last 20 years or so or do you see a glimpse of hope with the last two drafts?

Hey Jorge, it’s a very good question and the common denominator for the past 20 years is the lack of a franchise quarterback and the situation isn’t going to change until that problem is fixed. The question, of course, is whether that quarterback currently is on the roster (I'm not sold). But once that’s taken care of, this team could take off because I think the defense is very good. It just can’t carry the team every single, solitary week, especially against good opponents.

From ChrisDavis (@KyLouFinFan):

Did Gesicki really say they had no weather-related game plan or prepared adjustments? If so, how big of an indictment is this. Really idk. Is this the norm or so out of the norm it alone should move the staff closer to the door? Or somewhere in between? Thanks.

Hey Chris, the question was whether the Dolphins had an alternate game plan for the rain and Gesicki simply answered no. Now, let’s not pretend like the game was played in a hurricane where each team needed to do nothing but hand off the ball. The Dolphins game plan is built on the short passing game, and there was no reason to change it. It’s not like Tennessee couldn’t throw the ball when it needed to.

From Craig M (@Dolfan2334):

Has the light FINALLY come on for this fan base on Tua’s shortcomings or will a win Sunday against the Pats start the hysteria again?

Hey Craig, fans will be fans and those who believe in Tua absolutely will go back to pointing at his record as a starter if the Dolphins defeat the Patriots — probably regardless of how it’s achieved. Of course, Tua can change the entire narrative with the kind of performance we need to see him have against a quality defense.

From Mikey (@PhinStooge):

If Watson is declared guilty, do you think Tua is still replaced at QB by someone else?

Hey Mikey, I do believe the Dolphins will explore veteran quarterback options beyond Deshaun Watson in the offseason if that possibility is eliminated.

From Eli Tilen (@elijts):

With a game to go, Tua’s stats are slightly (very) better than last year's stats (he does have more wins) with a comparable offense. If he continues to be our QB1 in 22, which stats need to improve significantly?

Hey Eli, the obvious are yards per attempt, yards per completion and touchdown-to-interception ratio (which actually is down from last year). And the completion percentage can go down without worry because 2-for-2 for 4 yards isn’t as good as going 1-for-2 for 10 yards (know what I mean?).

From Chris Roney (@ChrisRoney0):

Will this Sunday be the last time we see Jesse Davis, Austin Jackson and Solomon Kindley wearing Dolphins uniforms?

All three of them are under contract for 2022 at low rates, two are recent draft picks and the other is a guy who can play anywhere on the line, so if that’s your wish, I’m thinking you might be disappointed.

From Mark Khouri (@Markkhouri7Mark):

How can so many scouts and fans be suckered by a small, fragile, limited, gimmicky QB while I knew he was all those things at Bama?

Hey Mark, so what you’re trying to say is you’re not a big fan of the QB? LOL. Not sure how to respond to that other than his production was off the charts at Alabama and you can’t question the accuracy on short to intermediate passes. Plus I think scouts liked some of his intangibles (clutch performance against Georgia in that national title game, winner at every level, things like that).