Second Dolphins-Eagles Joint Practice Canceled

In a truly bizarre development, the Miami Dolphins canceled the second joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles at the Baptist Health Training Complex "out of an abundance of caution as a result of a non-COVID illness."

The issue, according to a source, is a stomach bug.

Instead of the practice, the Dolphins will be meeting virtually, while the Eagles still will be conducting their own practice at the Dolphins facility.

The teams will face each other in the preseason finale at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night, and there's no reason at this point to think the game itself will be canceled.

Head coach Mike McDaniel still will be conducting a press conference Thursday morning as previously scheduled, at which time he perhaps might shed more light on this unusual development.

The Dolphins and Eagles practiced together for about 90 minutes Wednesday, and the session featured plenty of highlights for both teams, though even Philadelphia reporters were suggesting the Dolphins "won the practice."

With this cancellation comes the official end to Dolphins training camp 2022, which began with veterans reporting back on July 26.

The joint practices this week were the second set for the Dolphins this summer — the maximum allowed by the CBA. They worked with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the teams' preseason opener at Raymond James Stadium on Aug. 13.

The Dolphins had two sets of joint practices last year as well — with the Bears and Falcons — and we probably can expect two more again next summer based on McDaniel's comments this week about how those might be his favorite part of the preseason.