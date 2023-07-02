Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Waddle, Cracraft, Centers, and More

What will it take for Jaylen Waddle to be universally considered "elite"? Could Raheem Mostert or Jeff Wilson Jr. end up being traded? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

From Dug-E-Fresssh (@fluflu3):

I know little to nothing about hockey. However, since you are one who has played and been an analyst of the sport, is there anything that the sport of hockey can teach Dolphins fans?

Hey there, hmm, trying to think of something and I’m coming up empty because it’s just two completely different games. Maybe the one thing that comes to mind is that NHL teams need to understand the lessons of playoff hockey before finding their ultimate success and maybe that applies to the NFL as well, where you have t come close once or twice before breaking through.

From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):

Waddle broke the receptions record for a rookie. He led the league in yards per receptions. He had 1356 yards receiving last year as the second option. What kind of season would he have to have to elevate his status from very good to elite. By his peers and NFL experts, I mean.

Hey Dana, great question. I’m not so sure Waddle isn’t already being viewed as elite after some of the highlight moments he had last season. But if there’s one thing, it’s maybe to be a bit more consistent with his hands. I also think maybe one acrobatic catch would put him over the top and into that elite conversation.

From Joe Di Lillo (@jdlillo):

How did you go from Quebec to Miami and become a writer for the Dolphins?

Hey Joe, it is a pretty long way from growing up in Laval, Quebec, to covering the Dolphins. Reader’s Digest version: Family vacationed annually in Miami as I was growing up; family moved to Miami in early 1980s and I studied journalism down here; got an entry-level position in the sports department at the now-defunct Miami News and after its demise at the end of 1988, I hooked up with Dolphin Digest the following summer and have been covering the Dolphins (for various outlets) ever since.

From Eric Gafford (@gtgeric):

Of the FA OL still available, who could help the Dolphins OL?

Hey Eric, I’m going to preface my answer by saying I’d be surprised to see the Dolphins adding a veteran offensive lineman at this point, but the one name that stands out above all others is former Denver Broncos guard Dalton Risner. It’s actually somewhat of a surprise that no team has signed him yet.

From TMAN03 (@TMANPATRIOT):

Hey Alain. In your opinion, wouldn’t it be wiser to sign 1 or 2 FA O Linemen than throw so much $$ at Dalvin Cook? I love the idea of Cook in our backfield, but l categorize him as a luxury we can’t afford right now. Thanks for your posts.

Hey there, first off, thanks. I understand your thinking, but I just don’t see the Dolphins signing another veteran O-lineman at this point. I do agree, to a degree, that maybe the Dolphins have bigger needs than simply adding Cook (such as depth on the interior of the defensive line).

From Ross Jones (@RAJCane3):

If Dolphins acquire Cook, do you think they will look to trade Mostert or Wilson and if so would they possibly bring a late-round draft choice?

Hey Ross, yep, I do think the Dolphins would look to trade either Mostert or Wilson if they landed Cook with the idea of getting a draft pick in return. Remember that they gave up a fifth-round pick to get Wilson and he was an impending UFA, so I don’t think it’s crazy to think they can get the same kind of return again.

From claude fowler (@claudefowler7):

I noticed the pictures of QB1 working with WRs; why do we not see OL working together? They need chemistry & it would seem individual sessions like skill players would help. Same for LBs as well. These are 2 areas that will greatly determine how well they do this year.

Hey Claude, I just don’t know that big guys can get much of simply moving together in one direction or another or simulating plays from their standpoint, certainly not in the same way that QBs and receivers always can benefit from throwing the ball around. But I do like your overall concept.

From River Cracraft Fan Club (@CracraftFan):

Hey Alain, what is your favorite River Cracraft moment?

You’ll have to forgive me if I don’t have many that come to mind immediately, but I would think it would be tough to beat his touchdown reception that started that crazy comeback at Baltimore.

From Hebert Gutierrez Morales (via email):

Hi Alain, I hope everything is fine with you. As usual, I want to thank you for your work, because it helps me to see the reality of the team and not selling me illusions. Since when you started to follow American football? I guess you started with the Montreal Alouettes, or did you start directly with the NFL? Did you start rooting for the Dolphins or another team? And finally, after covering so many years the Dolphins, are you (partially or totally) a fan or you only see them as work?

Hey Hebert, thanks as always. Actually, my oldest memory of watching a football game is of Christmas Day 1971 (dating myself here) at my grandfather’s house when the Dolphins beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the longest game in NFL history. And I was hooked. I started watching NFL games regularly the next season and the Dolphins often were on TV in Montreal, so that became my team, particularly since that was the year (1972) my family began vacationing to Miami at Christmastime. And, yes, covering a team is different than being a fan.

From Jeff (via email):

Hello Alain! I was "crunching the numbers" out of curiosity due to hearing the good vibes of Liam playing at center and doing OK. Is there any serious salary difference for Connor Williams if the contract discussion comes from being at center vs. LG? (Maybe this is the basis of the dispute Connor is having because he was brought in as a LG and moved to center). Secondly, if you recall from the days of Deiter, how was Liam doing by comparison this year so far? Are there any physical traits that give Liam an advantage over Connor?

Connor: 6'5"@317 (33" reach)

Liam: 6'6"@306 (32.5" reach)

Michael: 6'6"@315 (33.25" reach)

Hey Jeff, outside of Quentin Nelson, there’s actually not a huge discrepancy between the salaries of the top centers and the top left guards and my best guess is the issue with Williams is that he wants a new contract now and the Dolphins would prefer waiting. As for Eichenberg versus the other two, as a center, I'd say he's clearly stronger physically than Deiter was, whereas I don't see clear advantages for him over Williams.

From Thomas Hudson (via email):

Hi Alain, just wondering if you have heard anything about an extension for Robert Hunt?

Hey Thomas, as I mentioned earlier in the mailbag, the Dolphins have been very good in recent years at keeping everything quiet in terms of contract negotiations. While we’ve heard nothing regarding Hunt, it’s my belief he should be among the priorities for an extension among all the players whose contract runs out in 2023.

