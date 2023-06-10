Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Eichenberg, Cook, Connor, and More

How did Emmanuel Ogbah look in the offseason? How will Jevon Holland's role change? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 1 of the post-minicamp SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

It sounds like there are certain position group with lots of Depth (RB, WR, Edge, CB) & positions that are lacking (TE, DL, ILB & S). Do u see them addressing any of these in tier 3 FA?

Hey Reza, I absolutely could see the Dolphins adding some depth before training camp starts, but I don’t think you’ll see a tight end added because there are enough players at the position and I don’t see many available free agents who would represent much of an upgrade and at safety I don’t see depth as being a major issue as long as Brandon Jones and Trill Williams can return from their ACL injury.

From Rémi Lesot (@Remi_Lesot):

Hi Alain! Two questions !! Who had the best play list within the orange jersey winners ? Was Eichenberg good at center considering the no contact/no pads rule ? Thanks!

Bonjour Rémi, let me preface my answer about the music by pointing out I’m a (slightly) older dude who grew up in Canada, so a lot of today’s music doesn’t register with me. To make the point, when “Gypsy” by Fleetwood Mac came on last week, I lit up and another writer quickly pointed out that this was hitting my zone. OK, so long answer short, I’ll go with Liam Eichenberg’s music, but only after we got past the country part, with honorable mention to Tua. Speaking of Eichenberg, yeah, given the limitations of what you can do in offseason practices, he absolutely looked like somebody who had played center before, even though he hadn’t.

From Flipper13 (@Flipper13):

Biggest pleasant minicamp surprise? From what I hear Ogbah is in two years ago form!

Hey Flipper, most pleasant surprises for me probably would have to include Eichenberg’s work at center and how Austin Jackson looked at right tackle, understanding the limitations of what can done during those practices. And good point about Ogbah, he did look very good. And I’ll add another one, and that would be X, who usually does very little, if anything at all, in spring practices and not only participated but looked like typical X.

From Dug-E-Fresssh (@fluflu3):

After all of the mini-camps/practices you have attended, what distinguishes McDaniel from his predecessors — and what could he benefit from doing as they did/didn't do?

Hmm, that’s a very interesting question, from an X’s and O’s standpoint, I don’t know that anything really stands out. What differentiates him from previous coaches, particularly the last one, is what seems like a more relaxed feel with the players. Not to say it’s lax, but more relaxed — if that makes any sense.

From Jason Sarney (@Jason_Sarney):

Over/under on UDFAs making the 53 Let’s set it at 1. Over? Under? Push?

Hey Jason, based on historical data, I’m going to go with over. I seem to recall a recent year where the number was zero, but the Dolphins had two last year with Kader Kohou and Tanner Conner. Who those UDFAs making the team will be, not sure yet, but we’ll do a roster projection sooner rather than later, so we’ll see for sure then.

From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):

Hey my friend, my question is about Holland. I was expecting a better year out of him last year in terms of big plays, but I could say that about the entire defense. He seemed to be asked to be more of a stabilizing force rather than a playmaker. Does Fangio allow his safeties to be playmakers or does he usually put them in to survey and support? What do you think Holland’s role will be in this new defense?

Hey Dana, if you look at Vic Fangio’s history, he’s usually had safeties making a lot of plays on the ball. It did seem as though Holland was asked to help in coverage a lot more last season than maybe in 2021, and the expectation is that he’ll be in position to make a lot more plays on the ball this season. It’s why so many analysts are expecting a big year from Holland.

From @Dolfinnight0):

How are all the rookies looking? Besides Achane, we haven't heard much about Cam. I know it's assumed it's a good thing but just curious. How about the TE and OLman?

Understanding that this is very, very early, so let’s not judge to conclusions here, I would tell you I very much liked what I saw from both Achane and second-round pick Cam Smith (looks like coverage skills are good), but my early take on Elijah Higgins and Ryan Hayes is that they might struggle just tomake the 53-man roster this season.

From Carl Klinger (@carlk1972):

Will Liam be the new starting center or are we gonna pay Connor? Your thoughts?

Hey Carl, hmm, is there a third option? Here’s the thing: Based on the CBA, Williams has very little leverage here if the Dolphins have a viable option (with either Eichenberg or Dan Feeney) because he’ll get fined for every day he misses during training camp. So my expectation absolutely is that Williams will be the starting center in 2023 and I’d put it at 50-50 (though probably higher) that he’ll get a contract extension that in the process will lower his 2023 cap number.

From Phinish ‘Em (@KyleEdw84380051):

Hi Alain, regarding the five interceptions on day 3 of minicamp, based on your observations, do you attribute the turnovers to overall defensive prowess as something to be excited about, or were there some miscommunications/errors on offense that lead to a “gimme” turnover?

As I remember the picks, X totally jumped a slant pattern to pick off Tua where he just read the play; the second Tua pick came when he just chucked the ball under pressure and he probably wouldn’t have done that in a game (let’s hope); Justin Bethel’s pick against Mike White came on an overthrow; and the two Bryce Thompson picks also came on bad throws, as I recall.

From steve , (@jujusimba7777):

Am I the only one not bothered if Cook arrives? Money should have been spent on O-line prior (it’s a huge weakness yet again), and give me more depth at DT, LB, even safety over another RB when the stable seems set. You with me or not?

Hey Steve, yeah, I think I agree with you, but only to a certain degree. First, I’m not ready to say the O-line is a “huge weakness,” but I do think the cap space that would be required for Cook might be better spent for depth at DT and LB. I also think the offense has enough to be productive again.

From Bobby Jones (@BobbyYonez):

How has Noah been in coverage?

Hey Bobby, I don’t recall that many instances where the ball was thrown in his direction in the practices the media was allowed to attend, but I didn’t notice much that jumped out at me, either positively or negatively.

From Jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, can you evaluate Vic Fangio's defense with what he showed in minicamp?

Hey Jorge, I don’t think we can make any sort of judgment yet on what Fangio’s defense will look like because everything was kept basic in the spring. I can tell you all the players who were interviewed talked about having more freedom in this scheme (understanding they still have responsibilities on every play, but just can go about filling them in different ways).

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @PoupartNFL. Feel free to submit questions every week for the All Dolphins mailbag via Twitter or via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.