Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Where Does Tua Really Fit in QB Rankings?

Is Tyreek Hill a returner option in 2023? How do Mike White and Skylar Thompson stack up against other backup QBs? Those questions and more from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 2 of the post-minicamp SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From nick (@phinnick07):

Before training camp, what's your gut telling you our record will be this year?

Hey Nick, oh man, that’s a tough and tricky one. I’ll answer only because you asked but with the understanding I reserve the right to change my answer five or six or 56 times before the season starts. If we’ve got a deal, then I’ll go ahead and say 10-7 at this time.

From Mad doggo (@Dogadoodle72):

Who are those 8-9 that you consider as clearly better quarterbacks than Tua Tagovailoa?

Glad I get to answer this question again because my position on where Tua stands among QBs always seems to be presented inaccurately. This question stems from my comment on the All Dolphins Podcast (available on YouTube under that name and everywhere you get your podcasts on the Fans First Sports Network under Miami Dolphins Insider) where I said I see 8-9 QBs as clearly better than Tua but would have no issue if somebody else wanted to put him at number 10. So the QBs I would put ahead of Tua — and this is based on a ranking of who I believe GMs would choose for one season at this moment without regard to salary cap, with good health assumed, and with any offensive scheme and any offensive personnel at his disposal). So here goes (in no particular order): Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence, Jalen Hurts and lastly Matthew Stafford. Those that I would put in the same tier as Tua (and would have no issue in terms of where anybody would want to place him) would be: Deshaun Watson, Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, Derek Carr, Russell Wilson and Jimmy Garoppolo. And I would add that Tua would be at or near the top of that second tier for me.

From Miquelle Cordova (@mcordov23):

Poop-art or poooooop-art?

Hi Miquelle, I sense some sarcasm in your question, but I’ll answer anyway so this can serve as a public service announcement to anybody who’s curious. It’s pronounced Poo-par, with the “t” silent. The nickname also is Poup, not Poop.

From Crash Jensen (@Sngly):

You wrote that Tyreek Hill only fielded punts on the first day of minicamp. Is that surprising? Could that be indicative of him seeing more punt return action this year?

Hey Crash, I don’t recall writing anything about Hill fielding punts and I also don’t recall seeing him fielding any punts at all. And I wouldn’t expect Hill to return punts in 2023 because Braxton Berrios can fill that role and Hill is too important to the offense to use him in that role.

From Bobby Jones (@BobbyYonez):

How has Noah been in coverage?

Hey Bobby, I don’t recall that many instances where the ball was thrown in his direction in the practices the media was allowed to attend, but I didn’t notice much that jumped out at me, either positively or negatively.

From Brian Z (via email):

How concerned are you about Connor Williams not attending mandatory minicamp? I am fairly concerned since he is one of, if not the most reliable and best O-linemen. What do you feel is a fair value to offer Williams? If you only had money for one extension, would you extend Williams or Christian Wilkins? … As a longtime Dolphins fan, I can't bring myself to say his name yet, even if he's retired. I was conditioned to hate his whining to the refs (and them overturning plays after his whine), hate his cheating (why is it that in other sports if you cheat you are banned, but him and his owner, manager/coach, and himself are still up on a pedestal after being caught multiple times for cheating), hate the fact that great players played for peanuts and boosted his teams into championships, and hated his teams dominance over my team for 20 years, and hated the fact that he cost my team a first-round draft pick (I still believe he spilled the beans about that meeting to hurt the Dolphins. He probably set it up). What I do not hate is the fact he has moved on from the Dolphins. As a person who covers the Dolphins, what are your thoughts? Just don't get me started on the G.O.A.T. nonsense for Tom and Bill Whatshisname. We all know Marino and Shula are the true GOATs.

Hey Brian, man, that’s a lot to unpack here. In rapid-fire style, I’m a less than not concerned about Williams missing minicamp. Fair value for Williams? The top centers in the NFL make around $12-$14 million annually and Williams is on a two-year, $14 million contract. So what’s fair, $10 million? More? Less? If I had only one extension, I think I’d choose Williams because I think he’ll be easier to get done than Wilkins and the latter has to prove he’s worth the big money he undoubtedly will want.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

On one of your Podcasts with Omar (they're great by the way) you & he talked about small players. He was referring to LBs but Miami's RBs are smallish. Your take on that?

Hey Dave, I think I would say that by NFL standards, the Dolphins don’t necessarily have small running backs, not the way they have small linebackers. Sure, the Dolphins RBs are on the smaller side as a whole, but I don’t think anybody would call Raheem Mostert small and Jeff Wilson Jr. is pretty thick. What the group does lack is a bigger back, but that’s where they can use fullback Alec Ingold or even Durham Smythe in short-yardage situations.

From The Throwin Somoan II (@kenlej):

How much did our odds change for winning the Super Bowl since we've gotten Dalvin Cook?

As I’m writing part 2 of the mailbag Sunday, Cook still hasn’t signed with another team (unless you know something I don’t) and Super Bowl odds aren’t going to be updated (if they are at all) until he officially joins a new team.

From Coach Vera (@SebvVera):

What tier of backup would you put White and Thompson at so far?

Hey Coach, the problem with your question using the term “so far” suggests you want me to evaluate based on what we saw in the open practices of the spring, but the problem is that I didn’t see any other team’s backup quarterbacks. Going off the body of work heading into this season, I think I’d put the Dolphins toward the middle of the pack or maybe closer to the bottom third. But I give myself the option to update that ranking once I get more exposure to Mike White.

From chris sacconi (@sacconi6913):

I’ve been talking to Omar about getting Reuben in camp! Can we ask Coach if they have been looking into USFL players when there season ends on June 17. With Reuben having relationship with players and coaches, could be see him in on a camp invite?!

Hey Chris, for those not aware, Reuben is former 49ers first-round pick Reuben Foster, linebacker from Alabama. We won’t get to ask Mike McDaniel about the possibility of bringing Foster to camp because there are no more scheduled media availabilities until the start of camp in late July. As to the possibility, rest assured the Dolphins will evaluate not only Foster but every single USFL player and won’t hesitate to sign one or bring one in for a workout if they feel he could help.

From Darren Fullerton (@fullertondj):

As journalists do you enjoy the dynamic of Mike McDaniel’s press conferences? What has been the worst head coach experience you’ve encountered as reporters? Or what has been the worst or most bizarre or entertaining moment you’ve experienced so far in an NFL press conference?

Mike McDaniel’s press conferences are unique because of his tendency to throw regular quips and he’s also very elaborate in the way he wants to explain some things. The worst head coach experience the Dolphins media encountered in my time covering the team — and that includes every single head coach other than George Wilson — I think most would agree that Nick Saban was the most “difficult” to deal with. As for the most bizarre press conference, Cam Cameron’s “fail forward fast” training camp message certainly was unique. I know a lot of folks would ask about the Ted Ginn Jr. draft-day comments, but that was in a message to fans at a draft-day party and not a press conference per se.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @PoupartNFL. Feel free to submit questions every week for the All Dolphins mailbag via Twitter or via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.