Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Achane, Hill, Cook, and More

Where do the Dolphins really belong in power rankings? Where would Dalvin Cook represent an upgrade for the offense? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 2 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Robby Redford (@RobbyRedo52925):

Hey Alain, do believe there’s a chance that by midseason, De’Von Achane will be the leading RB, for Miami if we do not sign Cook?

Hey Robby, I would put the percentages of that happening at 1.2 percent. The Dolphins did not re-sign Mostert and Wilson and Ahmed to turn around and make Achane the lead back, even assuming he’s sturdy enough to handle the rigors of the position. No, Achane’s role as a rookie will be as a situational player bringing even more speed to an already fast offense.

From Mike (@k1NG_EDELIN):

What kind of punishment can be applied to the Tyreek Hill off-season assault situation? What had the league done in other similar situations? Suspension, fine, etc.? And how could this impact the Dolphins if a suspension does occur?

Hey Mike, the only precedent that comes to mind right now involves Kareem Hunt, who was suspended eight games by the NFL in March 2019 after a video surfaced showing him assaulting a woman. That suspension was levied even though Hunt never was prosecuted because the victim reportedly failed to properly take her case to court. The NFL typically waits for the legal process to be over before handing out discipline, and that has been the case with Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who has a July 31 trial date on battery charges stemming from an incident in Las Vegas following the 2022 Pro Bowl, and with Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who recently had assault charges dropped from the 2022 incident where he shoved a man carrying video equipment following a Monday night game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. If and what kind of discipline Hill could face obviously will depend on what actually happened at the Haulover Marina in North Miami Beach on Father’s Day.

From Kpkingan (@kpkingan):

I am basking in the fact that free agents are trying to come to Miami, but we've spent so much money on trades and free agency, that it almost feels like we don't have enough money for our homegrown talent. Do you feel adding outside talent suggests we don't have good drafts?

Don’t hate me for saying this, but free agents wanting to come to Miami is nothing new. Let’s face it, there’s no state income tax in Florida, the weather is nice and the Dolphins aren’t afraid to dish out big contracts. Having said all that, your point has merit because if you look at the high-profile players on the Dolphins roster, it’s dominated by free agent or trade acquisitions outside. But the Dolphins do have a small core of front-line players who were drafted, with Tua, Waddle, Howard, Wilkins and Holland. But spending big on free agents absolutely comes with a price over the long haul.

From Jj (@jjjara1317):

Hi Alain, are the Phins signing Cook???

The Dolphins will sign Cook, but only at their price, and that will happen only if Cook can’t find a better deal somewhere else. So, for a percentage, let me put it right now at 50-50.

From Chris Bustin @ChrisBustin13):

Hey, Alain. I love to geek out over NFL Power Rankings. In that spirit, I’d love to see the Poupart Power Rankings. What number would you rank the Miami Dolphins among the 32 teams. Thanks!

Hey Chris, oh man, putting me on the spot here. OK, off the top of my head here without a ton of research, I’ll go with a top 10 of KC, PHI, CIN, SF, BUF, NYJ, JAX, BALT, MIA, LAC. I reserve the right to change this ranking 12 times before the start of the regular season.

From Dave @angryvet59):

Strong possibility of this year’s team being a Top 10 offense AND Defense. When's the last time Dolphins have been potentially good on both sides of the ball?

Hey Dave, here’s this for an answer: Straight fact, the last time the Dolphins finished in the top 10 in both total offense and total defense was 1992, and Miami fans should remember that’s also the last time the team reached the AFC Championship Game. I’d say the Dolphins actually were pretty good on both sides of the ball in 2008 (12th in offense, 15th in defense), though they were too dependent on the Wildcat and got exposed in the playoffs by Baltimore.

From Bob Curvelo (@curvelo13):

Hi Alain. With Tyreek having some legal issues now, what chance do you think he gets suspended, and for how long? Do they make a move to bring someone in to cover his suspension?

Hey Bob, unfortunately, too much still needs to be resolved before we should start talking about a potential NFL suspension because the league, for starters, likely isn’t going to consider doing anything until the legal process has run its course. Based on the police report, it wouldn’t seem, even in a worst-case scenario for the Dolphins, as though we’d be looking at necessarily a lengthy suspension, therefore we shouldn’t expect the team to make any move as insurance. Bottom line is the Dolphins have depth at wide receiver, even though there clearly isn’t anybody else like Hill (Waddle does come close, though).

From Richard Grosso (@rjgro):

AP, as an FSU fan from Miami who thinks D Cook has been one of the elite backs since he was in Tally, it’s enticing to think of him joining the Fins. And Omar's analysis makes sense. But how much of an upgrade for the price would he be over Mostert & Wilson? Better vision and cutting ability? Better receiver?

Hey Richard, I do think Cook has superior vision and cutting ability to any Dolphins running back currently on the roster and he’s clearly better as a receiver than Wilson (Mostert is pretty good in that department). And you pointed out the exact question the Dolphins will have to answer for themselves, which is exactly what price to pay for the kind of upgrade he represents. Another factor is whether Cook is a good fit, not in terms of scheme (because he is) but in terms of the kind of role the Dolphins want to have running backs to have in their offense.

From Hebert Gutierrez Morales (via email):

Hi Alain, I hope you enjoy these days with so little activity and thank you for your excellent work during these quiet days. I’ve read the article from Omar Kelly about to get Dalvin Cook and try to win big, and he made me change my mind and now I’m agree with him, BUT if we use all our remaining cap space, would it be dangerous for the rest of the season? What happens when the injuries come and you need to hire players or if you made a trade? How do you pay those players if you don’t have any money left? My second question is about the illusion from a lot of the fandom, who dream with the Dolphins winning a third Lombardi Trophy, but I think the Bills, the Chiefs, the 49ers and the Eagles are better teams; for that reason I prefer to wait and see how the season goes. Am I pessimist, realistic or maybe I’ve learned not to buy dreams before time (especially with this franchise)?

Hey Hebert, thanks as always. First off, rest assured the Dolphins wouldn’t sign Cook if it meant completely draining their cap space because they absolutely do need to have some type of cushion before the start of the regular season. Any kind of deal would have to be cap-friendly, not only for this year but for 2024 as well. As for the second question, there’s no way with being really optimistic about what the Dolphins could do this season and it’s more fun than always fearing the worst, no? The truth is that the Dolphins have more than enough pieces in place to make a deep run if things could go their way, so why not enjoy the fact that the possibilities probably are more exciting at this time than they have been at the same point in so many years?