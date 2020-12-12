Setting the Stage for Dolphins-Chiefs Matchup

Breaking down the Dolphins-Bengals matchup with TV info, series record and SI team publisher predictions

The Miami Dolphins will look for their eighth victory in nine games when they face the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Here's all the pertinent info for Dolphins-Chiefs:

DATE: Sunday, Dec. 13

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: Hard Rock Stadium

TV: CBS

TV distribution: The game will be shown in a large part of the country, including most of the Midwest and Northeast, as well as most of Florida

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Betting line: Chiefs by 7 (over/under 50.5)

Final injury report

Dolphins — RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and G Ereck Flowers (ankle) are out; LB Elandon Roberts (chest) and LB Kyle Van Noy (hip) are questionable

Chiefs — LB Damian Wilson (knee) is out; S Tyrann Mathieu (hip) is questionable

Regular season series history: Chiefs lead 14-13

Last five meetings:

Dec. 24, 2017 at Kansas City — Chiefs 29, Dolphins 14

Sept. 21, 2014 at Miami — Chiefs 34, Dolphins 15

Nov. 6, 2011 at Kansas City — Dolphins 31, Chiefs 3

Dec. 21, 2008 at Kansas City — Dolphins 38, Chiefs 31

Nov. 12, 2006 at Miami — Dolphins 13, Chiefs 10

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 42 (1987 at Miami; Dolphins 42, Chiefs 0

Chiefs' largest margin of victory: 45 (1968 at Miami; Chiefs 48, Dolphins 3)

Highest-scoring matchup: 78 points (2002 at Kansas City; Chiefs 48, Dolphins 30)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 12 points (1974 at Miami; Dolphins 9, Chiefs 3)

Series highlights: The Dolphins' 42-0 victory in 1987 was a strike-replacement game. ... Both the Dolphins' coldest game in history (2008) and coldest home game (1989) have come against Kansas City. ... The Dolphins' 31-3 victory in 2011 came after they entered the game with an 0-7 record. ... The Dolphins and Chiefs played the first game at Arrowhead Stadium in the 1972 opener, and the Dolphins won 20-10 to kick off their perfect season. ... The Dolphins have won all three playoff matchups, starting with the 1971 Christmas Day Classic. The other victories came in the 1990 and 1994 seasons.

Former Chiefs players with the Dolphins:

DE Emmanuel Ogbah (2019), RB DeAndre Washington (2020)

Former Chiefs coaches with the Dolphins:

Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, quality control coach Kolby Smith (former Chiefs player)

Former Dolphins players with the Chiefs:

QB Chad Henne, C Daniel Kilgore, CB Chris Lammons, DE Taco Charlton (IR), RB Damien Williams (opted out)

Former Dolphins coaches with the Chiefs:

Defensive backs coach David Merritt (former Dolphins player), defensive backs/cornerbacks Sam Madison (former Dolphins player)

Other connections

Dolphins assistant general manager Marvin Allen was director of college scouting for the Chiefs. ... Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant and running back DeAndre Washington played with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech ... Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah played with Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill at Oklahoma State

The Dolphins vs. teams who came in with a record of 11-1 or better

2007 — 1-13 Dolphins at 14-0 Patriots = Lost 28-7

2004 — 2-11 Dolphins vs. 12-1 Patriots = Won 29-28

1998 — 9-5 Dolphins vs. 13-1 Broncos — Won 31-21

1985 — 8-4 Dolphins vs. 12-0 Bears — Won 38-24

