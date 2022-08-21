Dolphins-Raiders Halftime Observations

Here's what caught our eye in the first half of the Miami Dolphins preseason home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders s at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night:

-- We'll start with the lineup, which this time included starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and also was supposed to include Tyreek Hill until Mike McDaniel had a late change of heart. Raheem Mostert and Melvin Ingram also were late scratches. As we expected because they missed practice time this past week, Jaylen Waddle, Terron Armstead and Eric Rowe were among the most notable players kept out, as was cornerback Xavien Howard.

-- The Raiders played without several of their marquee players, including QB Derek Carr, RB Josh Jacobs, WR Davante Adams, DE Chandler Jones and DE Maxx. Crosby.

-- The opening drive by the Raiders with Jarrett Stidham at quarterback eas depressing for the Dolphins, who gave up a 75-yard touchdown march that included a fourth-and-4 conversion and an 18-yard pick-up on third-and-4 when Keelan Cole easily beat Noah Igbinoghene on a slant.

-- The bright spots on that first drive came courtesy of Zach Sieler, who had a sack up the middle and a tackle for loss by Andrew Van Ginkel, who later failed to maintain the edge on a jet sweep that went for 7 yards.

-- The Dolphins' first drive wasn't overwhelming, though it did feature a third-down conversion when Tagovailoa had great protection and was able to eventually dump the ball off to Chase Edmonds for a 17-yard gain.

-- There was only one rushing attempt on the drive, and it was a flop as the Dolphins left a linebacker come in untouched to drop Edmonds for a 4-yard loss.

-- On the failed third-down conversion, Mike Gesicki didn't turn his head as Tua's pass over the middle arrived, though it's impossible to know who was at fault there.

-- The Dolphins ran two naked bootlegs, but those two plays went nowhere with one incompletion and one 1-yard gain by Gesicki.

-- The Dolphins' second defensive series was much better, though it was marred by Nik Needham having to leave the game with a hand/finger injury after he made a tackle on a third-down screen pass.

-- The first play of the drive was another forgettable one for Igbinoghene, who gave WR Tyron Johnson an awful lot of cushion for an easy 8-yard completion.

-- On third down, Keion Crossen showed his great recovery speed when he was able to catch up to Johnson after being beaten momentarily by a stop-and-go move.

-- The Dolphins' second possession started with a 16-yard completion to Trent Sherfield, who found a soft spot in the Raiders zone for an easy pitch-and-catch with Tua.

-- The drive was kept alive on a third-and-3 from the Raiders 37 when Edmonds turned a loss into a 4-yard gain by shaking a defender in the backfield after catching a swing pass.

-- That promising drive ended with a 46-yard field goal by Jason Sanders, who's now 5-for-5 on the preseason, but that was a major disappointment after the Dolphins had a second-and-1 and Sony Michel was stuffed for no gain twice and then Larnel Coleman committed a false start on fourth-and-1. The inability to gain a single yard on two running plays is alarming.

-- The Raiders' third drive ended in a punt, but not before there was a 22-yard third-down way-too-easy completion against newcomer Mackensie Alexander on a slant. And the play ended with Crossen being shaken up.

-- The drive featured an incompletion forced by pressure from John Jenkins, followed by a sack by Porter Gustin, who looks like he could become a great under-the-radar acquisition by the Dolphins.

-- The Dolphins gave up a safety on their first drive with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback when he was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone. The play came off a busted naked bootleg when there was immediate pressure after Mike Gesicki failed to sustain his block at the line of scrimmage, though Bridgewater deserves a lot of the blame for failing to just throw the ball away after he got out of the pocket instead of waiting until he was being brought down.

-- After the defense produced a three-and-out on the following series, Lynn Bowden Jr. made a good decision to field a bouncing punt at the Dolphins 18 instead of letting it roll toward the end zone.

-- Bridgewater's second drive was better and included a pretty 20-yard completion near the left sideline.

-- Another missed tight end block, this one by Cethan Carter, resulted in a 3-yard loss on an end-around by Braylon Sanders and then Gesicki dropped a third-down pass after taking a big hit over the middle.

-- Jason Sanders continued his great preseason when he absolutely nailed a 57-yard attempt right down the middle to make the score 9-6.

-- Duke Riley, who's also had a very good summer, was a factor in stopping former Dolphins back Kenyan Drake to no gain on back-to-back running plays before the two-minute warning. On the second, he shot through the gap to meet Drake at the line and immediately dropped him.

-- Tagovailoa's final passing stats against the Raiders: 6-for-8 for 58 yards with no touchdowns, no interceptions and a 94.8 passer rating. It was a solid outing, even though his two drives produced only three points.

-- Rookie free agent Kader Kohou broke up a Raiders third-down pass to force a punt.

-- Bowden again showed his open-field ability on his second punt return, which he took 16 yards.

-- Bridgewater had a pretty 28-yard completion to Sanders on a third down late in the first half.

-- Myles Gaskin fumbled when he took a big hit shortly after catching a pass from Bridgewater, and the Dolphins probably were spared a long return for a touchdown because the officials blew the play dead. The ruling of an incompletion was changed after review.