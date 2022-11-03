Chubb Ready to Become 'Key Focal Piece' for Dolphins

New Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb met the South Florida media for the first time Thursday, and he made it clear he's eager to start showing why the organization not only traded for him but then gave him a lucrative contract extension.

Two days after being acquired from the Denver Broncos for a package that included a 2023 first-round pick, Chubb signed a five-year contract extension reportedly worth $110 million.

"Man, it's huge," Chubb said. "It's just a testament to what I've been doing. So I've just got to come out here and continue to do it. Can't take a step back because I'll make excuses for myself — I'm in a different city or whatever. I've just gotta hit the ground running. And I'm looking forward to doing that with the opportunity to get to Chicago this week. Just learning my teammates, learning about getting their trust, letting them understand the type of player i am, letting them see it and putting it all out there for them. And like I said, we've got bigger goals. We got so many things ahead of us. And it's just about, how are we gonna get there?"



Well, one way to get there will be improving the pass rush, which has produced only 15 sacks in the first eight games, and that's clearly where Chubb comes in.

BRADLEY CHUBB WANTS TO BE AMONG ELITE NFL PASS RUSHERS

With 26 sacks in 49 career games, including 5.5 in eight games this season, Chubb brings impressive credentials as a pass rusher and got paid accordingly.

His $22 million average kicking in next year would put him sixth among NFL edge rushers, behind only T.J. Watt, Joey Bosa, Myles Garrett, Khalil Mack and Maxx Crosby.

That's the company Chubb wants to keep when it comes to pass rushing.

"Oh, yeah, man, I just want to be in that conversation consistently," Chubb said. "I feel like I've had good seasons. And then I have bad seasons as well with the injuries and stuff. But I just want to be consistent with my play, consistent with my leadership, consistent with everything I do. And I feel like if I do that, man, the sky's the limit for not only me but this organization because I see I'm gonna be here for a while.

"So I'm gonna do everything I can to be a key piece, key focal piece and bringing my teammates along. And, like I said, the leadership is already here. I'm just an addition to it. So I'm excited to grow as a leader, as a man, as a person, as a football player. And just continue to be consistent."



BRADLEY CHUBB LOOKING TO MAKE A QUICK IMPACT AGAINST THE BEARS

Chubb will make his Dolphins debut against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, though how many snaps he'll get remains to be determined.

Chubb was asked whether he'd feel the pressure to make things happen because of what the Dolphins gave up to get him.

"Yeah, to be honest with you, man, I might be a little anxious," he said. "You know what I mean? It's a whole new situation, a whole new everything. But at the end of the day, what got me here, where I'm at now, it's because I've been doing the things that got me here. I can't change just because of the situation.

"But I might be a little nervous for sure, get the jitters out and all that. But at the end of the day, I know, I believe in my abilities, I believe in the guys I'm around on that practice every day, these past couple of days. And I know we're gonna get the job done. So I'm excited about it."



After he left the interview at the Baptist Health Training Complex, Chubb returned about a minute later and said he wanted to make a brief statement.

"I'm just the type person, I just wanted to thank Mr. Grier, Mr. Chris, Coach McDaniel, Mr. Ross, for believing in me, trading a lot for me and being able to pay me and do all that. So it's a blessing. It's an honor. And I'm excited to get this thing going. I just want to thank all the people out in Denver too, with George Paton and John Elway, the Bowlen family, the Walton family just came in for the opportunity as well. So appreciate you."

