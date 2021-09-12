Jackson is a Go for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will have the services of tackle Austin Jackson for the season opener against the New England Patriots if they want to use him.

One day after activating Jackson from the COVID-19 list, the team announced that he had been removed from the injury report after being listed as questionable with a non-injury-related illness. Jackson traveled to New England separate from the team Saturday.

Jackson was placed on the COVID-19 list Monday along with tight end Adam Shaheen, who will be out for the game.

Jackson stands a chance to become the first player to test positive and return to play the same week, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

The question now, of course, is whether the Dolphins will feel comfortable having Jackson in the starting lineup considering he didn't practice all week.

On the one hand, Jackson got plenty of reps during training camp and played the first two preseason games, and his presence would give the Dolphins the starting five they used most of the summer — Jackson, Solomon Kindley, Michael Deiter, Robert Hunt and Jesse Davis.

On the other hand, the issue of conditioning and stamina has to come into play because Jackson didn't practice. It also should be noted that it's extremely rare for an NFL player to appear in a game after not practicing at all during that week.

And the question remains what the offensive line will look like if Jackson doesn't start.

The most likely options, though they aren't the only ones, would be to simply plug in a replacement at left tackle, whether it be newcomer Greg Little or rookie second-round pick Liam Eichenberg, who didn't take reps at left tackle during training camp but played that position — and very well — during his time at Notre Dame.