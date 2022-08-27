Skip to main content

Tua, Tyreek Expected to Play Against Eagles

The Miami Dolphins will be using most of their starters in their preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium

Only a handful of projected starters were included on the Miami Dolphins' list of players "not expected to play" in the preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium.

Among those not on the list and therefore expected to play are quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, linebacker Melvin Ingram, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins and safety Jevon Holland.

We emphasized "expected to play" because three players who were expected to play against the Las Vegas Raiders ended up sitting out — Raheem Mostert, Hill and Ingram.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The list of players not expected to play features mostly those who have missed practice time recently because of injuries, though one surprise on it is fullback Alec Ingold, who head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier this week would be making his preseason debut.

Ingold is coming back from a torn ACL he sustained while a member of the Las Vegas Raiders last November.

One player expected to make his preseason is Mostert, who also is coming back from a knee injury sustained last season, his occurring as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

The players listed as "not expected to play" for what would appear to be precautionary reasons include RB Chase Edmonds, CB Xavien Howard and T Terron Armstead.

Those who have been dealing with injuries or health issues and won't play include WR Jaylen Waddle, CB Keion Crossen, LB Andrew Van Ginkel, TE Tanner Conner, LB Calvin Munson and LB Brennan Scarlett.

In This Article (1)

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

Chase Edmonds
News

Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Edmonds, Gesicki, Running Game, And More

By Alain Poupart
Skylar Thompson
News

Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: The Tua-Tyreek Connection, Tretter, Thompson, and More

By Alain Poupart
Mike Gesicki
News

Breaking Down the Saga of Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

By Shawn Williams
Don Shula with Bob Griese in Super Bowl VII
News

Number 12 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

By Alain Poupart
Tyreek Hill
News

Dolphins Camp 2022: What/Who Stood Out on Offense

By Alain Poupart
Noah Igbinoghene
News

Dolphins Preseason Finale: 10 Players/Things to Watch

By Alain Poupart
Dan Marino
News

Number 13 and the Dolphins Who Wore It Best

By Alain Poupart
Malcolm Butler
News

Another Potential Veteran Option at Cornerback?

By Alain Poupart