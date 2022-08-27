Tua, Tyreek Expected to Play Against Eagles

Only a handful of projected starters were included on the Miami Dolphins' list of players "not expected to play" in the preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium.

Among those not on the list and therefore expected to play are quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, linebacker Melvin Ingram, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins and safety Jevon Holland.

We emphasized "expected to play" because three players who were expected to play against the Las Vegas Raiders ended up sitting out — Raheem Mostert, Hill and Ingram.

The list of players not expected to play features mostly those who have missed practice time recently because of injuries, though one surprise on it is fullback Alec Ingold, who head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier this week would be making his preseason debut.

Ingold is coming back from a torn ACL he sustained while a member of the Las Vegas Raiders last November.

One player expected to make his preseason is Mostert, who also is coming back from a knee injury sustained last season, his occurring as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

The players listed as "not expected to play" for what would appear to be precautionary reasons include RB Chase Edmonds, CB Xavien Howard and T Terron Armstead.

Those who have been dealing with injuries or health issues and won't play include WR Jaylen Waddle, CB Keion Crossen, LB Andrew Van Ginkel, TE Tanner Conner, LB Calvin Munson and LB Brennan Scarlett.