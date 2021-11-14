Dolphins Schedule Notes and 2022 Opponent Update

Setting the stage for the final nine weeks of the 2021 season with an early look at the 2022 Dolphins opponents

As the Miami Dolphins enjoy a Sunday off after their impressive victory against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium, a quick look at the rest of their schedule includes a question mark when it comes to the Week 15 game against the New York Jets.

We can, however, reasonably predict what's going to end up happening with that game and suggest it's not going to be flexed to a Saturday night as was the case last season with the Week 16 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Dolphins game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium currently is listed as TBD, along with four other games and the NFL will select two of them to be played Saturday, Dec. 18 and the other three to be played Sunday, Dec. 19.

The other four games with the TBD designation are Carolina at Buffalo, Las Vegas at Cleveland, New England at Indianapolis, and Washington at Philadelphia.

The NFL will reveal the two games to be played Dec. 18 no later than four weeks earlier, which means Week 11.

Based on the current standings, Las Vegas at Cleveland would seem to stand as the favorite to land in the Saturday prime-time spot, with Carolina at Buffalo and New England at Indianapolis the other candidates to become Saturday games.

The Dolphins game against the Jets almost assuredly will end up being a 1 p.m. game on Sunday, Dec. 19.

The NFL also has two TBD games for Week 18 that will be moved to Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., along with the traditional final regular season game on the final Sunday. All those games will be those with the most playoff implications, which at this point would exclude the Dolphins (unless Miami makes an unlikely playoff push in the second half of the season).

THE LIKELY 2021 DOLPHINS FINISHING SCHEDULE

So, barring a major surprise, this is what the rest of the Dolphins' 2021 schedule will look like:

Week 11 — Sunday, Nov. 21, at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 12 — Sunday, Nov. 28, vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Week 13 — Sunday, Dec. 5 vs. N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Week 14 — Bye

Week 15 — (Likely) Sunday, Dec. 19, vs. N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Week 16 — Monday, Dec. 27 at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 17 — Sunday, Jan. 2 at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Week 18 — (Likely) Sunday, Jan. 9 vs. New England, 1 p.m. (CBS)

2022 DOLPHINS OPPONENTS

While we're talking schedule, here's a quick look at the Dolphins' 2022 opponents because we already know 14 of the 17.

Along with the home-and-home series against Buffalo, New England and the Jets, the Dolphins will play at home against Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Green Bay and Minnesota.

The road opponents will include Baltimore, Cincinnati, Chicago and Detroit, plus the three AFC East opponents.

The so-called 17th game next year will be on the road against the NFC West team that finished in the same place in the division standings. Based on where things stood heading into the Sunday games of Week 10, the Dolphins would play at Seattle.

The last two games also would involve teams in the same place in the standings, at home against an AFC South team (right now Jacksonville) and on the road against an AFC West team (right now Kansas City).