Dolphins-Chargers Week 14 Five Biggest Storylines

The Miami Dolphins will look to get back to their winning ways when they face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night.

Ahead of the matchup, we offer our weekly ranking and analysis of the five biggest storylines:

1. The Tua-Herbert Showdown

Yes, this game is about more than QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert, the fifth and sixth picks in the 2020 NFL draft, but this obviously is the biggest sub-plot of this game. The game shouldn't be seen as a referendum on the two QBs, but it's also clear that each has the ability to deeply impact the outcome of this matchup.

2. Armstead, Fisher and the Offensive Line

The Dolphins not making any moves related to their offensive line Saturday suggests that Terron Armstead will be back in the starting lineup, which obviously will be a maor boost for Tua and the offense. Newcomer Eric Fisher also figures to be active, though whether he's in the starting lineup remains to be seen. Regardless, the offense should be closer to looking like the unit that was humming before the hiccup at San Francisco last week.

3. Phillips, Ingram and the Pass Rush

There's a homecoming element for both Jaelan Phillips and Melvin Ingram in this game, with Phillips going back to his native Southern California and practicing all week at his first college (UCLA) and Ingram facing the team with which he spent his first nine NFL seasons. Those two (along with Bradley Chubb) could have a major impact in this game if they can get pressure on Herbert, disrupt his timing and even create a turnover or two.

4. Spotlight on the Special Teams

When the Dolphins defeated the Chargers in the teams' last meeting in 2020, the kicking game made a major difference, starting with a punt block by Andrew Van Ginkel that was recovered at the Chargers 1-yard line and paved the way for a quick 7-0 lead. The Dolphins special teams have not had a great season, but if this game turns into the shootout that easily could materialize, it could come down to a big play on special teams.

5. Bold Coaches Face Off

When Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel had the Dolphins go for the first down on fourth-and-1 from the team's own 19 down only six with almost 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, it was reminiscent of the flurry of bold moves made by Chargers head coach Brandon Staley last year. Staley has chilled out a bit on the ultra-aggressive decisions in 2022, but would it really surprise anybody if we saw some of those from either McDaniel or Staley in this game and that one of them could become a determining factor in the outcome?

