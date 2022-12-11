Breaking Down the Week 14 Dolphins-Chargers Inactive Info

The Miami Dolphins indeed will have left tackle Terron Armstead back in the lineup when they face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Armstead missed the game against the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday because of the pectoral injury he sustained against Houston and was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

Armstead's return obviously is a huge boost for the offense, which struggled in the two games he has missed this season — the first was against Minnesota in Week 6.

Also active will be newcomer Eric Fisher, who signed with the Dolphins early in the week.

That Fisher and Armstead both will be active was easy to predict after the Dolphins didn't elevate an offensive lineman from their practice squad Saturday.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be inactive for a fourth consecutive game because of a knee injury, which means that rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson again will serve as Tua Tagovailoa's backup.

The other player to miss the game because of injury will be wide receiver River Cracraft, who was listed as doubtful on the final injury report with a calf injury. Freddie Swain was elevated from the practice squad Saturday to take his place.

The other inactives will be the same as last week: RB Myles Gaskin, CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Erik Ezukanma and TE Hunter Long.

Fellow tight end Durham Smythe was listed as questionable because of quad/knee injuries but will be active.

CHARGERS INACTIVE INFO

For the Chargers, the four players listed as doubtful on the final injury report will be inactive, meaning the L.A. defense will be without starters S Derwin James Jr., CB Bryce Callahan and DT Sebastian Joseph-Day.

Tackle Trey Pipkins III will be inactive because of a knee injury that also had him listed as doubtful, but the Chargers will have center Corey Linsley back after he missed the Week 13 game against Las Vegas because of a concussion.

Wide receiver Mike Williams will be active after missing the past two games with an ankle injury.

The other Chargers inactives will include running back Sony Michel, who was with the Dolphins during training camp, as well as QB Easton Stick and WR Jason Moore Jr.

