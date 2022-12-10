Dolphins-Chargers Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 9-4 in the 2022 season when they face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday night.

The Dolphins will enter the game as 1.5-point favorites, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco

Analysis: "This is Tua Tagovailoa against Justin Herbert in a battle of 2020 first-round draft picks. Tagovailoa didn't play well last week, and he's banged up a bit. The Chargers need the game more and should be able to move it against the Miami defense. Herbert gets the best of Tua as the down-field passing game finally explodes for the Chargers."

Prediction: Chargers 33, Dolphins 28

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pro Football Network

Analysis: "Oh, the narratives. Tua Tagovailoa, the fifth pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, goes head-to-head with Justin Herbert, the guy taken one pick after him. This is the first meeting between these talented young passers since their rookie year, a game won by Miami in which Tua outplayed Justin. That’s ancient history. A far more timely issue: What happened to Tua in Week 13? He threw picks in back-to-back passes against the 49ers, putting together his worst game of the season. The good news for the Dolphins? The Chargers’ defense isn’t anywhere close to the 49ers’ defense. Only two teams have allowed fewer points per drive than San Francisco (.269). Only two teams have allowed more than Los Angeles (.420). So yeah, we expect Tua to surrender to the flow and smoke the Chargers Sunday night — assuming the NFL’s No. 25 scoring defense (24.1 points per game) makes enough stops."

Adam H. Beasley Prediction: Dolphins 28, Chargers 23

Dalton Miller Prediction: Dolphins 30, Chargers 20

Dallas Robinson Prediction: Dolphins 30, Chargers 25

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Sporting News

Analysis: "This line has dropped to -1 in a few spots. Is it another Tua Tagovailoa injury? The Dolphins quarterback downplayed the ankle injury suffered against the 49ers. The Chargers are 2-3 in their last five games – all one-score games – and 2-3 S/U at home this season. Los Angeles will fall to under .500 here in a game where the Dolphins pull away in the fourth quarter."

Prediction: Dolphins 31, Chargers 26

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NBC Sports

Analysis: "The best game of Week 14 is on Sunday Night Football, as two of the NFL's most exciting teams are set to face off in front of a national audience. The Justin Herbert vs. Tua Tagovailoa showdown should not disappoint."

Ethan Cadeaux prediction: Chargers 29, Dolphins 27

Matt Weyrich prediction: Dolphins 35, Chargers 30

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ESPN

Analysis: There's plenty of intrigue around the quarterback matchup, as the No. 5 overall pick in 2020, Tua Tagovailoa, faces Justin Herbert, who was selected one pick later. Since the start of last season, Tagovailoa and Herbert have been two of the league's best quarterbacks, trailing only Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in QBR. This season, Tagovailoa has the Dolphins on pace to earn their first playoff berth since 2016, while Herbert and the Chargers are in a must-win situation if they want to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018. -- Lindsey Thiry"

Seth Walder Prediction: Dolphins 27, Chargers 23

Eric Moody Prediction: Dolphins 31, Chargers 28

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio

Analysis: "The Chargers will keep it close before finding a way to lose."

Prediction: Dolphins 30, Chargers 24

Michael David Smith

Analysis: "The Chargers just haven’t been as good a team as they should be in what was supposed to be a big year for Justin Herbert. The Dolphins win in what really is a big year for Tua Tagovailoa."

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Chargers 20

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NFL.com

Analysis: "Don't expect Tua Tagovailoa's struggles to continue. Even if Terron Armstead doesn't return at left tackle, the Chargers' toothless defense rarely gets pressure. These Bolts don't cover well, either, and Brandon Staley hasn't provided a schematic advantage. The potential return of Mike Williams gives Justin Herbert a chance to win in a shootout, but his offensive line is no better than Miami's -- and his supporting talent, including the coaching staff, is clearly worse."

Prediction: Dolphins 33, Chargers 24

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SI Fan Nation All Dolphins

Analysis: "The NFL moved this matchup mostly because of the showdown between the 2020 first-round QBs and everything that's unfolded this week has set the stage for a shootout where Tua and Herbert both could end up putting up big passing numbers and it might not take that many big defensive plays to swing the outcome. And this is where, as we wrote early in the week, the Dolphins have the clear advantage. In the final analysis, if this indeed turns into a shootout and one big defensive play can make the difference, the Dolphins have a lot more strong candidates — Bradley Chubb, Melvin Ingram, Jaelan Phillips, Xavien Howard — to be able to author that kind of play than the Chargers. How's this for a Hollywood script (fitting since the game is in L.A.)? Both teams move the ball up and down all game, and the game is decided when former UCLA star Phillips sacks and strips Herbert to clinch a Dolphins victory. Even if it doesn't play out that way, this has the makings of a really fun game to watch and it's also a game the Dolphins should win (though it won't be easy)."

Prediction: Dolphins 34, Chargers 31

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.