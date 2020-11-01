SI.com
The Five Biggest Storylines for Dolphins-Rams

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins are back in action Sunday as they take on the Los Angeles Rams at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins are 3-3 and coming off their bye, which followed a 24-0 victory against the New York Jets in Week 6; the Rams are 5-2 following their 24-10 victory against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium.

Here are the five biggest storylines for the game:

1. Tua's First Start

This was rather obvious. The fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft makes his NFL starting debut, much to the delight of a fan base longing for him to become the Dolphins' long-awaited franchise quarterback.

2. Flores vs. the Rams Offense

It was 21 months ago that Brian Flores devised a game plan that stifled the high-powered Rams offense and helped the New England Patriots win Super Bowl LIII by a score of 13-3. While Flores is coaching the Dolphins now and the Rams don't have exactly the same offensive personnel (no Todd Gurley or Brandin Cooks, for example), the chess match between Flores and Sean McVay no doubt will be fun to watch.

3. Dealing With Donald

If Tagovailoa is to have success in his debut, the Dolphins have to find a way to make sure Aaron Donald doesn't wreak havoc. The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year clearly is somebody with the ability to single-handedly affect a game and Dolphins players said during the week they needed to be aware of his location at all times.

4. Back from the Bye

Along with the uncertainty that will come from having a new starting quarterback, it also will be interesting to see how the Dolphins respond from their week off and whether they can keep the momentum they had built with their victories against the 49ers and Jets. Yes, the bye gave the team the opportunity to get some injured players back, but the momentum factor also is real.

5. Can Sanders Stay Perfect?

The game will feature maybe the best punter in the NFL in the Rams' Johnny Hekker and the hottest kicker in the Dolphins' Jason Sanders. It's entirely possible the game could come down to one of them and before you laugh that off, don't discount Hekker's role in the victory against the Bears considering he had four punts downed inside the 10-yard line. As for Sanders, he'll be looking to extend his perfect start and continue rolling toward the greatest season ever by a Dolphins kicker.

