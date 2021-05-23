Dolphins Mailbag: Backup QBs, Offseason Regret, Identity on Offense and Defense

Answering questions from Miami Dolphins fans on various topics such as the best backup QB in team history and the biggest offseason regret

From Peter Ferreri (@peterferreri1):

Best Dolphins backup QB of all time? Earl? Mitchell? (Not counting Marino in ’83)

Cool question. Let me start by saying I wouldn't consider Marino the backup in 1983 but rather the QB-in-waiting. That applies to Tua last year as well. As for the best, Earl Morrall absolutely deserves mention if only for his performance in 1972, though it shouldn't be forgotten that this was a team built on the running game and defense and the QB didn't have to do so much. My choice would fall to Don Strock not only because of longevity but also because he usually delivered, never more so than in the 1981 playoff classic against the Chargers. If that's not the greatest relief performance ever by a backup quarterback, I don't know what is.

From Greg the Nurse (@BACinDemand):

Why does Miami seem to overpay for big name free agents when there’s no state tax? For example, Flowers.

It always comes down to need or some variation of supply and demand. But in the case of Flowers, since you singled him out, a three-year, $30 million contract was deemed reasonable based on the market last year even if his past performance hadn't dictated that kind of money. It also needs to be said there's a fine line between overpaying for a free agent (I'd suggest the Dolphins did that with Shaq Lawson last year) and missing out on a potential target because you're not willing to pay up.

From Bob’s NOT your uncle in goal #FlaPanthers (@Fins4E):

There was a lot on how newcomers Waddle and Fuller could hold back safeties and thus also help the run game with their combined speed. Doesn't this take time to set up? Is the offensive line good enough to grant it?

This is more about taking defenders away from the box if defenses feel they have no choice but to double either one of them. Given the make-up of the wide receiver corps last year, I'm not sure the Dolphins had anybody who required that kind of attention.

From rob hellebrand (@dolfanrob1):

How important is it to Bill Belichick that he break Don Shula’s all-time win record? Would he hang on with a few years of mediocrity in order to eke out that many wins? Would the Patriots have that kind of patience?

That's an interesting hypothetical, though I would think Belichick has delivered enough for the Patriots that it would only seem reasonable to give him every chance possible to break the record. It's also important to caution against assuming a run of mediocrity is in store for New England just because of the step back in 2020. And, though I don't believe he's ever spoken publicly about the topic, I would imagine it's extremely important for Belichick to surpass Shula.

From Ken Dasher (@kdash65):

What one decision by the Dolphins front office do you most question this offseason?

That is a very good question. Among those that come to mind would be releasing Kyle Van Noy after just one year, trading up from 12 to 6 in the first round after making what I thought was a fabulous trade to go from 3 to 12 (though I do like the Waddle pick), and not doing whatever it took to get Javonte Williams in the second round of the draft. But here's the one that stood out to me, the Flowers trade. And it's not because I thought Flowers was so impressive in 2020, but rather I didn't care for the idea of basically giving him away to save a mere $2 million against the cap because at the very least he did provide depth. The explanation given by Brian Flores was to make way for the younger linemen, but I'd rather have the depth instead of that $2 millions savings.

From Jack Dixon (@jccdixon33):

Will the Phins offense be more Kansas City or Alabama? Do we have an identity on O and D?

It's too early to tell what the Dolphins offense will look like because we haven't seen a single practice yet with new co-coordinators Eric Studesville and George Godsey. That also makes it premature to talk about identity on offense, though I would tell you I would expect a heavy dosage of quick passing to take advantage of Tua's short-range accuracy and the big-play ability of Waddle and Fuller. As for the defense, the identity is that the Dolphins will throw multiple looks at offenses and try to create confusion as to who's coming after the quarterback.