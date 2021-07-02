Dolphins Pre-Vacation Mailbag: Choosing Among Four Veterans, Potential Future Head Coaches on the Staff, and More

Part 2 of the latest All Dolphins mailbag before we go on a two-week vacation with the family (wife and kids):

From Mike Marchese (@fin1fan):

Here’s my question Alain……how much will you think about the Dolphins while enjoying your vacation??? Enjoy your vacation……

Hey Mike. Thanks, I do plan on enjoying my vacation. My thought is I won’t be thinking about the Dolphins at all during the vacation and sure hope there’s no breaking news during my two weeks away. I do plan to take a little time at night before going to be bed to check Twitter to see if I missed anything.

From Dolfandave (@dolfandave):

Will we finally have a Durval Queiroz Neto sighting this season?

Hey Dave, good question. Queiroz is back for a third season and the Dolphins still have a roster exemption for him. Brian Flores sang his praises this spring when he was asked about him, talking about his work ethic and improvement, but I still wouldn’t get my hopes up about seeing him in regular season action anytime soon.

From Gunga Din (@fins66):

Which coaches on the dolphins staff are potential HC material?

Hey Gunga, I think if you asked any of the beat writers, the first name you would hear mentioned more often than not is DB coach Gerald Alexander. He’s a former NFL player (had a cup of coffee with the Dolphins, actually), and there’s just something about him that commands respect. The other one I’d mention is Eric Studesville, but obviously that’s dependent on the offense really doing well with him and George Godsey as co-offensive coordinators. Remember that Studesville was interim head coach of the Denver Broncos back in 2010, so it’s not like he would be unprepared for the role.

From Rémi “Coach Ray” Lesot (@LeCoachRay):

You are the GM of the Miami Dolphins. You can give a contract to one those guys:

Malik Hooker

Todd Gurley

Melvin Ingram

Le’Veon Bell

Who's gonna be the next Dolphins player, and why?

Salut Rémi, interesting question because all of them at one time would have been great additions. Going by process of elimination, Hooker is the first to go because he’s been injured a lot and I don’t know that there’s a place for him now that the Dolphins signed Jason McCourty to bring a veteran presence in case Jevon Holland isn’t ready to start. Gurley is next to go because he’s just not the same back he once was. We could say the same with Bell, who didn’t really shine with the Chiefs last year after he was let go by the Jets. The question with him is whether he can ever come close again to being the guy he was in Pittsburgh. With Ingram, the issue is he’s 32 and he’s coming off an injury-shortened season during which he had no sacks in seven games. But he made the Pro Bowl the three years before that, so I’m going to give him the chance to show 2020 was an aberration. Ingram is my choice.

From Mark Schoninger (@SchoningerMark):

What do you think of the Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and his management of the team since he purchased them in 2008?

Hey Mark, if we’re going to judge everything and everyone by won-loss record, it’s clear Ross has come up short during his time with the Dolphins because we’re looking at two playoff appearances and zero playoff wins in the 13 seasons since he first became 50 percent owner, and that’s not good enough. There have been to be sure some questionable decisions in terms of hirings to run the organization, though by all accounts he has stayed away from player personnel decisions for the most part. And one thing for which everybody has to give him credit is his willingness to spend, evidenced by the renovations to Hard Rock Stadium and the brand-new training facility on the grounds of HRS. So let's say it's been a mixed bag.