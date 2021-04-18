Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: Sewell, Pass Rusher, Williams Injury and More

From Gerry (@gerardolifetree):

What is your 2021 draft favorite prospect not named Chase, Pitts, Sewell, WR Smith, N Harris, Etienne, and Waddle for the Dolphins?

You didn't specify I had to take him with the sixth overall pick, so in that case my top wish is for the Dolphins to leave this draft with North Carolina running back Javonte Williams with the 36th overall pick. I like him as much as Najee Harris and getting him early in the second round would be awesome and fit into my philosophy of not overreaching for a running back. If the question pertained strictly to the No 6 overall pick, then I'd go with linebacker Micah Parsons based on all the players you took off the board.

From Ed fin (@Edfin12):

If we decide to go Sewell with the first pick, do you considered him as a better prospect than Tunsil when he was coming out of the draft?

I do not and I'm pretty sure I'm not the only one who would say that. There are two important factors here, and the first is that Tunsil would have been an easy top 10 pick, maybe even top 5, in 2016 if not for the bong video that surfaced on draft night. Sewell also didn't play last year, which does raise a little bit of uncertainty about his ability to fulfill his potential. So, essentially, Sewell actually might have a higher ceiling than Tunsil when he was coming out, but Tunsil was the safer prospect (if you discount the video).

RELATED: Sizing Up Sewell From All Sides

From Kenneth Walker (@Jackieson305):

Where do you rate Barmore from Alabama... Him next to Davis and we are creating serious situations... That dude is a beast, 2 beast side by side causes headaches ???

It's interesting that Barmore is a lot like Davis coming out in the sense that not everybody is in love with him as a prospect because the consistency just isn't there, even though he can take over a game when he's on. That said, I'm good with taking Barmore if he's around in the second round, but I'm not sure that's likely and I think 18 is too high for him based on that inconsistency. I think Barmore ultimately will get taken late in the first round because it's a very weak class for interior D-linemen and there is a lot of talent there.

From chris (@chris41109295):

If Pitts and Chase is taken at pick numbers 4 and 5, will the Dolphins trade back with QB-needy teams?

I can't say what they'll do for sure, but I certainly would expect them to get on the phone with a team like Denver to see what the Broncos would offer to move up from 9. I have a hard time seeing the Dolphins being willing to move down too far into the first round unless they're completely blown away by an offer.

From Tim Beachy (@TimTBeachy):

Now that the season is clearly over, what was the official story on Williams' foot injury? What was it, and did Wilkins actually cause it?

There hasn't been an "official" explanation given yet, but given all the information that leaked out and what we saw on the replay I'd say the best guess was a mid-foot sprain. As for how he got hurt, that also hasn't "officially" come out, but I'm a lot more of the belief it was caused by the Arizona defender hanging on to his foot as Williams was falling into the end zone as opposed to Wilkins jumping on top of it. And for those who might point that Williams wasn't limping immediately after getting up on the touchdown, that could be explained from the adrenaline rush of scoring masking the pain at that moment.

From Craig M (@Dolfan2334):

While I think we’d all agree Miami needs to add a stud RB in the draft, DE/pass rush is still the biggest area of concern for me. I’d like to see TWO guys added via the draft & a cheap vet like Houston or Ingram. Thoughts?

Completely agree that pass rusher is the biggest need on the team, but I actually don't see the team doubling up with draft pick and veteran because we have to factor in Van Ginkel getting more PT to help out in that department. If the Dolphins have a strong conviction in an edge defender at 18 (Jaelan Phillips maybe?), that likely will be the pick in my opinion. As for Houston or Ingram, I'm not convinced they'll come "cheap," but they're certainly worth exploring at the right price.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart took over as publisher of All Dolphins in April 2020 but has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him (and DM) at @PoupartNFL.