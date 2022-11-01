It's been a year of big moves for the Miami Dolphins, and they made another big one Tuesday when they acquired star pass rusher Bradley Chubb in a trade with the Denver Broncos.

The trade, confirmed by a league source, should give the Dolphins defense a major boost in one area that's been deficient this season with Chubb coming to Miami tied for 13th in the NFL with 5.5 sacks.

That total is 2.5 more than the previous sack leader on the team, second-year edge defender Jaelan Phillips.

As a team, the Dolphins have only 15 sacks in eight games, putting them on pace for 31 on the season, a major drop from the 47 they recorded last season.

THE TERMS OF THE TRADE

To get Chubb, the Dolphins gave Denver the San Francisco 49ers' first-round pick in 2023, a fourth-round selection in 2024, as well as running back Chase Edmonds, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Dolphins also got a 2025 fifth-round selection in the trade.

The deal left the Dolphins without a first-round pick next spring because they forfeited their own No. 1 selection — along with a 2024 third-round selection — when the NFL found the organization guilty of tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

Edmonds joined the Dolphins as a free agent in the offseason and looked good in training camp, but his performance in the regular season was disappointing. In eight games, Edmonds had 120 rushing yards with two touchdowns but only a 2.9 average, to go along with 10 catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.

But drops became a problem in recent weeks, with advanced stats charging him with four dropped passes in the past four games.

His biggest highlight of the season came in the Week 2 game at Baltimore when his 28-yard run set up Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass in the 42-38 comeback victory.

THE BOOK ON CHUBB

Chubb, who turned 26 in June, is playing on the $12.6 million franchise tag in 2022 and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next spring, but Schefter reported that the Dolphins "are expected to work out a new long-term deal" with Chubb.

So this trade wasn't just about making a push in 2022 with the team at 5-3 and in position to potentially make a deep playoff push by improving the defense. No, The Dolphins landed a premier player at a key position who should be a foundational piece for the defense for years to come.

THE DOLPHINS MAKING BIG MOVES ALL YEAR

The Dolphins have put themselves in the serious contender category thanks in large part to the big moves they made in the offseason, most notably the free agent signing of tackle Terron Armstead and the mega trade for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill and Armstead have played huge roles in the Dolphins' success so far this season, and Chubb could end up being that missing element on defense when he lines up opposite Jaelan Phillips to get after the quarterback.

Chubb had 5.5 sacks in eight games for the Broncos this season, including two in the opener against the Seattle Seahawks and 2.5 in the Thursday night home loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

Before that, Chubb had 12 sacks in 16 games as a rookie in 2018 and 7.5 sacks in 14 games in 2020 when he was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first — and only so far — time.

To be sure, the absence all season of cornerback Byron Jones has hindered the Dolphins' ability to blitz as much as usual, but there's also not been anybody stepping up to provide consistent pressure on the passer.

Emmanuel Ogbah, who had nine sacks each of the past two seasons, has only two sacks so far in 2022 and he's coming back now from a back injury.

Veteran Melvin Ingram, signed late in the offseason, was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September, but that was more for his two fumble recoveries than his sacks — like Ogbah, he's got only one sack on the season. Ingram also played a season-low 16 snaps against Detroit on Sunday.