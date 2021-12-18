Dolphins Make More Moves Before Jets Game

Rookie safety Jevon Holland might be able to play in Week 15, but it's at least another week before running back Malcolm Brown makes his return

There was all sorts of news involving the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, some of it positive, some of it negative, and some yet to be determined.

Maybe the most eye-catching involved rookie second-round pick Jevon Holland being taken off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. But Holland was added to the injury report with a non-injury illness and listed as questionable.

This means Holland still has to clear some protocol obstacles before he's cleared to play against the Jets. The safety position already was going to be bolstered this week by the return of Brandon Jones after a two-game absence because of an injury and by the elevation of Sheldrick Redwine from the practice squad.

The other moves Saturday saw offensive lineman Greg Mancz activated off injured reserve and wide receiver Tommylee Lewis elevated from the practice squad.

The moves that didn't happen involved running back Malcolm Brown, who the Dolphins did NOT activate from IR after his first week of practice since he sustained a quad injury in the Oct. 24 game against the Atlanta Falcons. or either Jaylen Waddle or Phillip Lindsay getting activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

But since the Dolphins didn't make any additional moves involving the running back position, it looks like it will be Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Duke Johnson at the position against the Jets.

The move with Lewis, which we predicted very well might happen, obviously has to do with the return game because of the absence of Waddle and the uncertain status of Holland.

Lewis had some success as a kick returner during his time with the New Orleans Saints, so don't be shocked if he ends up on the active roster on a full-time basis at some point down the stretch.

Mancz's return provides additional depth in the middle of the Dolphins offensive line and maybe he's now become a candidate to start at left guard if Austin Jackson can't play because of the illness that had him listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

The other logical candidate, of course, would be second-year player Solomon Kindley