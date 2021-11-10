Dolphins Make Roster Move Ahead of Baltimore Game

The Miami Dolphins continue to make move to address their interior offensive line depth.

The team signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster Wednesday when they also placed center Greg Mancz on injured reserve because of an ankle injury.

Tom was on the practice squad since the start of the regular season after joining the team as a free agent in the offseason. He was elevated from the practice squad for the games against the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons, but didn't play in either contest.

Tom likely will back up new starting center Austin Reiter when the Dolphins face the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night and moving forward until either Mancz and/or Michael Deiter can return from IR.

Mancz was injured on only his ninth snap of the game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, ironically on a play that was nullified because of a penalty.

Mancz started the games of Weeks 4-6 after Deiter went on IR because of foot/quad injuries, returned to action in a backup role at Buffalo in Week 8 and was back in the starting lineup in Week 9 last Sunday.

He becomes the third player on injured reserve, along with Deiter and wide receivers Will Fuller V and wide receiver DeVante Parker.

Deiter and Fuller are eligible to be activated. Parker will be eligible to return for the Nov. 28 game against Carolina. Mancz will have to miss at least the next three games and won't be eligible to return until the game against the New York Giants on Dec. 5.