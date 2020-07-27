On the day the Dolphins released a video showing several of their players reporting to the team's training facility, the team announced roster moves for a third consecutive day.

The Dolphins video featured a few veteran players, including Preston Williams, Bobby McCain and Raekwon McMillan, as well as one high-profile rookie, one Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins claimed cornerback Javaris Davis off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs, they waived/non-football injury list tight end Michael Roberts, and they placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list: rookie long-snapper Blake Ferguson, rookie free agent defensive tackle Benito Jones and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley.

On Saturday, the Dolphins waived QB Jake Rudock and WR Ricardo Louis, and on Sunday they waived DE Avery Moss and LB Trent Harris.

Javaris Davis is a rookie from Auburn who played alongside Dolphins first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene. The Chiefs signed him as a rookie free agent after he went undrafted in the 2020 NFL draft.

Roberts was looking to come back to the NFL after sitting out the 2019 season because of a shoulder injury. The veteran had two touchdown catches with the Detroit Lions in 2018 and ironically two of them came against the Dolphins in an October game at Hard Rock Stadium.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is a new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per the policy agreed upon by the NFL and the NFLPA, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Ferguson was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 13, and he addressed his condition in relation to COVID-19 after the Dolphins selected him in the sixth round of the 2020 draft out of LSU.

“It’s one that I certainly have to be careful of, having a preexisting condition," Ferguson said then. "But I spoke with my doctors and I spoke with some people from a couple of different foundations that I work with that are medical doctors. They reassured me that if your blood sugars are healthy and stable, you’re going to be at a much lower risk of contracting the virus as opposed to if your blood sugar was high or really spiking up and down.

"I do a really good job of keeping my blood sugar within range and tracking pretty steady. I feel like I’m at a lower risk as (far as) being a diabetic, but I’m certainly taking the precautions necessary to stay safe. I’ve been staying home and quarantining myself with a couple of members of my family. I’m really trying to stay safe just like everybody else.”

Ferguson tweeted out a picture of himself long-snapping over the weekend as he looked forward to the start of camp.

Tankersley is looking to bounce back after missing the past year and a half with knee issues. Tankersley, a 2017 third-round pick out of Clemson, had started 11 games as a rookie.

Jones is one of two rookie free agents on the defensive line, along with Tyshun Render. Another rookie free agent defensive lineman, Ray Lima, was waived last week after the Dolphins he wanted to retire.