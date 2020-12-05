SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins will have some much-needed help at running back against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team announced Saturday it had activated running back Myles Gaskin off injured reserve, where he had been placed after sustaining a knee injury in the Nov. 1 victory against the Los Angeles Rams.

It was one of two moves made by the Dolphins on Saturday, though it was the one move they didn't make that might have been the most significant.

The Dolphins made one move involving a player coming up from the practice squad, though it was not quarterback Reid Sinnett being elevated. It's the best signal yet that Tua Tagovailoa will be available to play against the Bengals on Sunday.

The one player who was promoted from the practice squad was safety Nate Holley, who was elevated as a COVID-19 replacement, one day after the Dolphins placed running back Matt Breida on the list.

Along with Breida, the Dolphins likely will be without fellow running backs DeAndre Washington and Salvon Ahmed, who both were listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week.

Holley joined the Dolphins after playing linebacker for the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League, where he was named the league's Most Outstanding Rookie in 2019.

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mixed Signals Regarding Tua's Availability

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains a question mark for the Week 13 game against the Cincinnati Bengals

Alain Poupart

Dolphins My Cause, My Cleats Stories

The Miami Dolphins will be taking part in the leaguewide initiative designed to highlight various causes with their cleats

Alain Poupart

Setting the Stage for Dolphins-Bengals Matchup

Breaking down the Dolphins-Bengals matchup with TV info, series record and SI team publisher predictions

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Notebook: Howard's Hall of Fame goal, Bengals Coach on Tua, and More

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard hoping to help change the culture while shooting for the Hall of Fame

Alain Poupart

The Final Dolphins-Bengals Injury Report And What It Means

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is among five players on the team who are a question mark for the game against Cincinnati

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Putting 'Special' in Special Teams

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders is just one reason the team's special teams have been so good in 2020

Alain Poupart

NFL Week 13 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Pub Predictions

The Miami Dolphins game against Cincinnati might have been among the most attractive of Week 13 if not for quarterback injuries

Alain Poupart

Dolphins History Lesson: Players of the Month

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders became the second player in team history to earn three Player of the Month awards

Alain Poupart

Sanders Enters Rarified Air

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for the second consecutive time

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Notebook: Pro Bowl Voting, Van Noy Up for Award, Fejedelem Faces Former Team

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard and punter Matt Haack are among the AFC leaders in Pro Bowl voting at their position

Alain Poupart