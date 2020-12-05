Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins will have some much-needed help at running back against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team announced Saturday it had activated running back Myles Gaskin off injured reserve, where he had been placed after sustaining a knee injury in the Nov. 1 victory against the Los Angeles Rams.

It was one of two moves made by the Dolphins on Saturday, though it was the one move they didn't make that might have been the most significant.

The Dolphins made one move involving a player coming up from the practice squad, though it was not quarterback Reid Sinnett being elevated. It's the best signal yet that Tua Tagovailoa will be available to play against the Bengals on Sunday.

The one player who was promoted from the practice squad was safety Nate Holley, who was elevated as a COVID-19 replacement, one day after the Dolphins placed running back Matt Breida on the list.

Along with Breida, the Dolphins likely will be without fellow running backs DeAndre Washington and Salvon Ahmed, who both were listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week.

Holley joined the Dolphins after playing linebacker for the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League, where he was named the league's Most Outstanding Rookie in 2019.