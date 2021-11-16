Dolphins Make Series of Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins made four transactions as they prepare to face the New York Jets, including putting tackle Greg Little on injured reserve

The Miami Dolphins were busy making roster moves Tuesday, including one that previously had been reported.

But the signing of veteran defensive tackle Andrew Billings to the practice squad, which was reported Monday, might have been the least noteworthy of the moves.

The other moves Tuesday saw the Dolphins waive safety Sheldrick Redwine, place tackle Greg Little on injured reserve and released veteran defensive end Jabaal Sheard from the practice squad.

Maybe the most significant move involved Little, who has yet to appear on the Dolphins' injury report this season, which would suggest he was injured in practice Monday.

Little has been a mystery for the Dolphins because he has yet to be active for any game in 2021 despite the fact the Dolphins acquired the former Carolina Panthers second-round pick in a trade for a late-round draft pick in August.

Little landing on IR leaves the Dolphins with eight offensive linemen on the active roster: Jesse Davis, Robert Hunt, Austin Reiter, Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenberg, Cameron Tom, Robert Jones and Solomon Kindley.

Redwine's stay in Miami proved to be both highly disappointing and short for the former University of Miami player. He was signed off the Carolina practice squad ahead of the game at Buffalo but was left home that weekend along with wide receiver Preston Williams because of disciplinary reasons. Redwine then was inactive for the past two games.

Sheard appeared in one game after being elevated from the practice squad but wasn't much of a factor in that game at Tampa Bay, finishing with one assisted tackle in 13 defensive snaps. His spot on the practice squad will be taken by Billings, whose addition we discussed Monday.

With Redwine and Little off the active roster, the Dolphins now have two openings.

With Little, the Dolphins now have six players on the in-season injured reserve list, along with Malcolm Brown, Michael Deiter, Will Fuller V, Greg Mancz and WR DeVante Parker. Brown, Deiter and Fuller are eligible to return, but head coach Brian Flores said Monday he didn't anticipate any of the three to practice this week.