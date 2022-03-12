Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Ogbah's Importance, Trade Possibilities, Free Agency Targets, and More

Tackling various issues on the minds of Miami Dolphins fans, including why the team needs to bring back Emmanuel Ogbah, the idea of trying to trade for a Seattle wide receiver and offensive line options

Part 2 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From spaceship mirror (@spaceshipmirror):

Now that Seattle seems to be resetting, are there any inroads to acquiring D.K. Metcalf? Or rather is it more likely Miami picks up Lockett (WR and return needs, but maybe redundant with Waddle?) than Metcalf?

Hey space, as with everything else, this hypothetical would come down to the asking price. Also understand that there likely will be quality receivers on the market after they get released, so I’m not sure about the idea of giving up draft picks in a trade when you can acquire somebody of equal talent without having to give up anything.

From E-Rod (@phinfan2003):

Which players would you say are possible trade candidates?

Hey E, I absolutely would think DeVante Parker is somebody who jumps out here and I absolutely would say that Xavien Howard also is a trade candidate if talks about restructuring his contract again reach an impasse. And then I’ll throw out another outside-the-box name and that’s Liam Eichenberg, who I could see the Dolphins entertaining trading if the new coaching staff decides he’s not really a good fit for their zone-blocking scheme.

From Brian Dougherty (@BrianBoru619):

Now that Wilson is gone from Seattle, any chance of making offers on Lockett or DK?

Hey Brian, as I told spaceship mirror, yeah, I would think the Dolphins would explore every avenue if Seattle makes it known either or both guys are on the market, but there will be other avenues to land a quality wide receiver.

From SirVeyor (@MiamiDon_)

You mentioned more than once that it would be a bad decision for Miami to let Ogbah test FA. Is Miami overthinking this? Could they be letting him find his value and match ? What did he do best that stood out for you to advocate for his return? Thank you Alain.

Hey Sir, I’ll answer the second part first and that’s simple, he’s the one defensive player I saw the last two years winning one-on-one battles to get to the quarterback. He’s also a well-balanced defender in that he’s a good pass rusher but also solid against the run. And the Dolphins don’t have anybody else on the roster with his skill set. As to what the team is doing with him, I’m not sure. The idea of letting Ogbah find his value is dangerous because there’s nothing holding his agent (Drew Rosenhaus) to coming back to the Dolphins for the opportunity to match. I’ve said all along and will keep maintaining he’s the one who should have gotten the franchise tag.

From John Kerns (@yitwail):

Bonjour Alain. Is Terron Armstead too injury-prone to risk signing? Should they settle for Ryan Jensen plus Laken Tomlinson and move Hunt to tackle or hope they draft a player like Penning or Raimann?

Bonjour John, yes, Armstead’s recent injuries are a concern and that’s a factor that has to be weighed when it comes to what kind of offer you would make the guy. But when healthy, he is very good. I would have no issue with a Jensen/Tomlinson signing combo. Finally, I’m on record as not liking the idea of spending another premium draft pick on the offensive line. Develop the guys you already have with better coaching is what I say, along with adding one or two veterans in free agency.

From Olive Grove Jon (@Owlizee):

Alain. The Dolphins will have a lot of cap room and players and their agents will know it. How do they balance strengthening the team against overpaying, or is this inevitable?

Hey OGJ, no, it’s not inevitable but it’s a temptation that teams have to resist. You also have to be cognizant of how any signing impacts the rest of your roster, the best example being Byron Jones’ contract causing issues with Xavien Howard. In the end, though, it always will come down to what the market says and how badly a team wants a player and how far they’re willing to go to get him.

From Ken Dasher (@kdash65):

'll lead off w/ what I know you really wanna talk about. From a musical perspective, there wasn't a more talented prog rock band than Gentle Giant, but their stuff was too avant garde to ever make it big commercially. Agree? OK, now how many new OL starters next year? +/- 3?

Hey Ken, love Gentle Giant as a reference. And I’m going to bet that maybe 10 percent of the folks reading this have ever heard of them or heard their music. And I agree with you, very talented, very cool (love “Just The Same”) but a bit “out there” for many. On the offensive line, I’d say it’s going to be two or three new starters, so in an over/under proposition, I’d have to take the under.

From James Sonny Burnett (@JamesBurnett):

I mean, we could get Chark AND Berrios for less than we'd have to pay for Cooper. DJ Chark to the Dolphins? Yes or no?

Hey James, yes, I’d like that move. The kid is very talented and if he checks out physically he’s got big-time potential. But the Dolphins aren’t going to be the only ones looking at him. But, yes, I’d be happy and might even take Chark/Berrios over Cooper.