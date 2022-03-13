Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Keeping Ahmed, Wagner Watch, the Next McMichael at Tight End, and More

Tackling various issues on the minds of Miami Dolphins fans, from the idea of going after two Jacksons (J.C. and Justin) in free agency to how different the defense might look in 2022 to a blueprint if we're playing GM

Third and final part of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Jorge Boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, why do you think the Dolphins decided to keep RB Salvon Ahmed he wasn’t much of a factor last year and isn’t very productive?

Hey Jorge, that’s a very easy question to answer and it’s because it costs the Dolphins very little (minimum veteran salary, no guarantee) and it’s absolutely worth taking a shot to see if he can make a big jump in 2022. And if he doesn’t, you just let him go. It’s the old low-risk/high-reward factor.

From Phinfanalyst (@Phinfanalyst):

What do you think the biggest differences will be in Boyer's defense in comparison to the debated Flo/Boyer/Gerald Alexander defense?

Hey, great question and I honestly couldn’t tell you at this point because Boyer isn’t one to divulge his plans other than saying he’ll fit his scheme to accommodate his players’ strengths. I certainly hope a difference isn’t less blitzing because I’m a fan of that style, and it served the Dolphins well the past two years.

From dolphins Stan (@georgesburn3r):

Do you think Grier and Co. spends big on Wagner given McDaniel’s ties to the NFCW or is it a pipe dream and we look at someone else?

Hey Stan, if the Dolphins make a big push at getting Wagner, it won’t be because of McDaniel’s NFC West ties but rather because they know the guy is a great player. Having said that, he’s going to have a lot of suitors, he’ll be pricey and you have to ask yourself why he would choose the Dolphins over other opportunities with teams that might be closer to a Super Bowl.

From Joe Lopez (@mountaindewed):

Thanks for all of the great content, going all the way back to the Dolphin Digest days. I've had Austin Ekeler on my fantasy team two years in a row, and when he was out Justin Jackson filled in capably. Given his ties to our new OC, what do you think about him as an FA option?

Hey Joe, first off, thanks. Yeah, Justin Jackson would be a solid pick-up as a rotational back, and his familiarity with Frank Smith certainly could be a factor here. He’s not somebody for whom I would overpay, though.

From MACHO (@MACHOFINSFAN):

Any truth to the JC Jackson rumors?

Hey MACHO, if you mean the rumors that the Dolphins are or were interested in signing him, I haven’t heard anything to the contrary, but the Byron Jones injury has complicated things to the point where now I’m almost thinking the Dolphins would sign Jackson only as a precursor to trading X. I say that because it just doesn’t happen often (if ever) that a team would spend big money on three cornerbacks and Jones’ contract now is fully guaranteed after the injury and he’s difficult to trade right now. Back to Jackson, he'll have a lot of suitors.

From Johnny McMahon (@JohnnyM91298):

How would you spend their money, if you were our GM?

Hey Johnny, very carefully. LOL. How would I spend the money? Re-sign Ogbah, restructure Howard, re-sign Hollins, sign one or two big-tickets UFAs like Tomlinson, wait to see which veteran wide receiver gets cut and becomes available and pick up one of those guys. Oh, and find the ideal backup QB.

From J (@THATmiamiGUY28):

Jordan Hicks, yay or nay?

Hey J, at the right price, an absolute yay! The dude can play. Only reason Arizona cut him is they’ve got to play their last two first-round picks, Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins.

From Isaias Boffill (@BoffillIsaias):

Hey Alain, I wanted to ask u since your a football historian why did why receivers play in the three-point stance in the ‘70s what was the purpose of them playing with their hand in the ground … Do u think the Dolphins will ever find another Randy McMichael? It’s been awhile since had a tight end like him.

Hey Isaias, regarding your historical question, my guess (and this is only a guess) is that being in a three-point stance helps with the start off the line of scrimmage and there was no bump-and-run back in the day, so WRs could get away with doing that. Now, they’d just get blown up at the line of scrimmage. If you notice when prospects run the 40 at the combine, they always start in a three-point stance to help with their get-off, so I would think that would have been the reason. As for the Dolphins and tight ends, I might argue that Mike Gesicki has been just as good a receiving tight end as Randy McMichael (though Keith Jackson was the best the Dolphins ever had in that department).