Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Armstead, Van Ginkel, Extensions, And More

Part 1 of a combine weekend All Dolphins mailbag:

From El Capitan (Chris) The Fins Tail Gate):

What trade back options/partner are available?

Hey Capitan, it’s way too early to determine with the Dolphins picking 21st. It’s going to depend on how the first round plays out. As a matter of rule, I’d suggest to keep an eye on the quarterbacks because if, say, Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. is available at 21, that might entice a team to make a move up. But it’s impossible to predict this until draft night.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Mike Gesicki was a non-blocking TE. Apparently they had a meeting w/Texas’ Sanders . Could Miami really consider a TE with far bigger needs? Or is it simply homework on a possible BPA?

Hey Dave, I’m going to start by reminding everyone that the Dolphins and every other team are going to meet with like 80 or more percent of the prospects in the draft, and that’s just about doing due diligence. And, as I wrote this week, it’s not just that the Dolphins have other needs, it’s also that Sanders doesn’t fit the mold of the kind of tight end we think Mike McDaniel wants, which is a complete tight end who’s a good blocker.

From T.Rexx72076 (@T_Rexx72076):

Given that contract extensions from other teams will set this season’s player market, why is Miami taking so long to extend/shake down their players? A good GM would have seen the writing on the wall and seemingly acted with a little more urgency.

How many extensions have you seen around the NFL? Very few, right? It’s not just that simple. And don’t forget it takes two to tango. It’s awesome to want to re-up a player, but the offer has to work both ways.

From Mark Lever (@MarkFinsfan):

Who would you like the Dolphins to take in the first and second round of this year’s draft? Any chance we trade away the first-round pick?

Hey Mark, I think I’m at the point where I’d like the Dolphins to move down a few spots in the first round, pick up an additional asset (maybe like a third-round pick) and then go for an interior offensive lineman, whether it be Jackson Powers-Johnson from Oregon or Troy Fautanu from Washington (college tackle projected to move inside to guard in the NFL).

From AntMan (@Jumpman389):

What happens to a contract when a player retires? Restructuring Armstead isn't a good idea if we plan to move on after this year, but if he plans to retire after the season, could Miami restructure him to get cap space this year knowing he's going to retire?

A player retiring has the same effect on the cap as if he were released. Armstead will have his entire $13 million salary guaranteed if he’s on the roster March 15, so I’m not sure how you restructure him without adding years.

From Ed Helinski (@MrEd315):

Besides medical information, player evaluations and interviews, what else might the Dolphins get out of the NFL Combine meat market?

Hey Ed, the biggest order of business at the combine is meeting with agents to talk about current clients and then do a little “tampering” like every single solitary NFL team will do. For draft prospects, it’s about what you mentioned.

From Basti (via email):

Hey Alain, since everyone's discussing the "winning window" for our beloved Dolphins, I was wondering: What do, for example, the Chiefs do differently that nobody over there in Missouri is talking about a winning window? They just win! Is it really all about drafting the right QB that can elevate those around him so his second contract doesn't influence the rest of the team that much? Is it hitting on the right guys in the draft like McDuffie, Pacheco, etc.? I mean... The Chiefs should have the exact same problems like the Dolphins. A large amount of money on the QB's contract (which probably will happen with Tua), your best players heading into free agency and so forth... So - to summarize all that: How do the Chiefs (or how did the Patriots before them) manage to stay a contender and win for so many years?

Hey Basti, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes is a pretty good start. The Chiefs have a great all-around coaching staff and they’ve also drafted really, really well. But, yes, a lot of it is Brady and Mahomes … it’s just not a coincidence that the Pats or Chiefs have been involved in every single AFC Championship Game since 2010.

From Common Reader (@SnackService1):

What is Ethan Bonner's ceiling? Can he play nickel? Safety?

Ethan Bonner remains a little bit of a mystery because we just didn’t seem very much, but at this time I’d suggest his spot is outside, though maybe he can work into becoming a slot corner or safety. His ceiling is to be determined because we didn't see nearly enough of him last year as a rookie free agent.

From Tommy in Hialeah (@Dolphinfan201):

Can the Dolphins get back Van Ginkel? Dolphins should just draft BPA.

Hey Tommy, yes, the Dolphins should draft the best player available, though it should be somebody who can contribute right away. As for Van Ginkel, yes, the Dolphins can get him back, but it’s going to be tricky with their limited cap space and the fact he’s going to be a lot more costly than the $2.6 million he earned in 2023.

From Chris Bustin (@ChrisBustin13):

Hey Alain, we’re going to give $50 million per year to a QB who will never win us a Super Bowl. Do you agree with that statement? Thanks!

Hey Chris, no, I don’t agree with how that statement is presented. We don’t know for sure that Tua “will never win us a Super Bowl.” I’m more comfortable with the statement, the Dolphins are going to give a large contract to a quarterback who still comes with questions about how far he can take a team if he’s asked to do some heavy lifting in the playoffs.

From Andy Lawson (@Sirandylawson):

The packers took Rodgers when they had Favre, and Love when they had Rodgers. Should the Dolphins extend Tua 3 years and go this route?

Hey Andy, if you’re asking what the Dolphins “should” do, I’ve already written I don’t think they should extend Tua at this time because questions remain about his ceiling. I’m not opposed to bringing in another quarterback, but to me it would be with the idea of providing competition, which is not something the Dolphins have done.

From Thomas Hudson (via email):

Hi Alain, as always thank you for taking the time to read these. The offensive line is a big question with the injuries and free agents. Do you have any information you can give about Kion Smith or Ryan Hayes? Do you think either of them has the potential to be a contributor in 2024 or down the road?

Hey Thomas, based on my observations from the 2023 training camp, I would tell you that I wouldn’t necessarily be counting on either one at any point and if either becomes a valuable member of the team, it would be a bonus.

From Luis Angulo (via email):

Hey Alain, great job for you and Omar, appreciate you both. So, we have a “genius” coach who cannot make adjustments when the game plan is not working. We have an “elite” QB who gets rattled if the first read is taken away. If the Dolphins do not meet expectations, to me it would be a playoff win, who do you think gets replaced first, and why? Also, would you rather keep Wilkins and Baker (on a reduced salary) or Hunt and Wilkins OR if Baker declines the pay cut, only Wilkins or Hunt & Baker?

Hey Luis, very question at the top, other than using the “genius” and “elite” labels, in my opinion. If things go south for the Dolphins, I think Tua would outlast McDaniel because I believe he’ll get an extension this year. As for options, I’d prefer Wilkins and Hunt first, and then Wilkins over Hunt and Baker.